The New York Yankees chose to let pitcher Luis Gil hit free agency just two years after he won the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Many MLB fans expected the Yankees to tender Gil and try to keep him around in case they need the pitching depth. However, General Manager Brian Cashman saw enough and allowed the Detroit Tigers to offer a deal to Gil instead.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch revealed more details about New York losing faith in Gil having a role on the team:

“A high-grade right lat strain kept Gil off the mound for the first four months of 2025, and right shoulder inflammation cost the 28-year-old more than three months this past season. Having been demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in April, Gil was limited to nine big league appearances (four starts). Once able to overcome high walk totals by generating swings and misses, Gil, thanks to injuries, struggled to put hitters away. “I think he was finding himself,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday. “Essentially, he’s trying to compete in an environment where we are really the best and deepest pitching staff. Then we got forced into, is he going to help us more as a reliever vs. a starter?””

Hoch confirmed the injury woes led to Gil’s reputation taking a hit in the Yankees’ eyes. Cashman’s recent quote basically confirmed that Gil is trying to find himself. The Yankees didn’t view Gil as having a role with their deep pitching staff anchored by studs Cam Schlittler and Max Fried.

Luis Gil Logic Could Hurt Other Yankees Pitchers

The Yankees have a deep list of names who they can trust in starting pitching roles. Schlittler, Fried, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodon are all guaranteed to be in the rotation unless injuries force them out.

The fifth spot sees Ryan Weathers as the favorite after he had a strong debut season in New York. A handful of other names have been proven starters for the Yankees, but they may either be forced to move to the bullpen or just serve as depth for injuries.

Will Warren and Clarke Schmidt are the odd men out needing to serve multiple roles to remain on the roster. The Yankees could easily try to trade Weathers, Warren or Schmidt to add a hitter since they view starting pitching as more expendable right now.

Yankees Fans Waiting On More Offseason Moves

The Yankees have prioritized the bullpen so far this offseason with the biggest move coming by extending closer David Bednar. Cashman opted to pay Bednar big money for one more season until he hits free agency again and requires a long-term deal.

Brent Suter was signed today, and a couple of other relievers were re-signed. However, this is not enough for most Yankees fans hoping to improve the team to end the now record 17-year drought without a World Series.

Letting Gil go doesn’t factor into World Series hopes, but the general quiet offseason is starting to alarm fans. Gil was just one of many names likely leaving the team with only a handful of rumored new additions on the Yankees’ radar.