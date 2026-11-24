The New York Yankees are coming off a season where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Polarizing New York Yankees Star Still A Free Agent

Last month, Jazz Chisholm Jr. became a free agent.

As of November 24, he is still available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. elected free agency.”