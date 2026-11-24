ST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees returns from making a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game at Tropicana Field on September 3, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are coming off a season where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.
Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.
Polarizing New York Yankees Star Still A Free Agent
Last month, Jazz Chisholm Jr. became a free agent.
As of November 24, he is still available to sign with any team in the MLB.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. elected free agency.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees are coming off a season where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.Polarizing New York Yankees Star Still A Free AgentLast month, Jazz Chisholm Jr. became a free agent.As of […]
Polarizing New York Yankees Star Still A Free Agent Before Lockout