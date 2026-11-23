New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has focused on revamping his bullpen so far this offseason. New York had a solid relief staff in 2026, but several key figures recently hit free agency. Nevertheless, the Yankees have already brought back David Bednar and Tim Hill. Cashman also recently signed Jonathan Loáisiga to help fill the void left by Paul Blackburn.

Despite the series of moves, the New York Yankees are being urged to target Adrian Morejon. The San Diego Padres‘ veteran is the top relief pitcher on the free-agent market. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale believes adding Morejon would help give New York a truly dominant bullpen. “Simply, he’s the best reliever on the market, and has five or six teams actively recruiting him,” Nightengale says of the star.

“The Padres would love to keep him, but what if the Yankees step in and take a page out of the Padres’ playbook? They could build a super bullpen after already bringing back David Bednar and Tim Hill and signing Jonathan Loasiga. It would be expensive, but with their star-studded rotation, they could have the finest pitching staff in all of baseball.”

Morejon just finished off a one-year, $3.9 million contract with San Diego. The New York Yankees, however, will have to give him a significant pay raise to sign him. In fact, The Athletic’s Tim Britton recently projected the pitcher to receive a five-year, $110 million deal this winter. While it is a lot of money, Cashman can afford to offer the reliever the deal. Nevertheless, the question is: should he?

Adrian Morejon Would Be a Luxury Signing for the New York Yankees

Morejon certainly deserves to be rewarded with a massive new contract. After all, he posted a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts this past season. As Britton points out, he has also had the third-most fWAR and seventh-most strikeouts among relief pitchers over the last three years. However, the New York Yankees have several roster holes to fill, and targeting Morejon could restrict them in making other big moves.

Cashman simply cannot enter 2027 with his current lineup. New York has significant holes at catcher, third base, second base, and center field. Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger were the only Yankees hitters with a WAR over 2.2 in 2026. The team also hit a combined .235 this past season. Only four other Major League Baseball lineups had a lower figure.

Problems with the New York Yankees lineup were also on display during the playoffs. Only four Yankees hitters hit above .250 during the postseason. While New York eased past the Boston Red Sox, they hit a significant snag when facing Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. In fact, the Bronx Bombers scored just five runs in the three-game sweep.

New York’s Bullpen was Outstanding in the Playoffs

Despite getting bounced from the playoffs, the New York Yankees bullpen was stellar. Cashman’s relievers posted a minuscule 0.57 ERA in the postseason, lower than any team in the playoffs. The only earned run allowed by Yankees relievers during this stretch was a solo home run off Will Warren.

Nightengale is not the only MLB reporter urging New York to target Morejon. Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post are also echoing these sentiments. Nevertheless, signing the star reliever would be a risky decision if making the move hinders the Yankees’ chances of revamping their lineup.