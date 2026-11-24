The New York Mets continued to add talent by signing free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. However, this has led to New York Yankees fans complaining about the Mets continuing to sign their former players. Roster changes are most common in the MLB due to the large rosters and how quickly role players switch teams in free agency. Yankees fans still question why it’s becoming so common for the Mets to sign their former players.

Various comments on the popular r/Yankees subreddit showed a negative backlash to the move:

“Mets not beating the Yankees dumpster diver allegations” “This is one hilarious signing lmao. He’s def still better than Vientos tho.” “Another case of little bro taking our sloppy seconds. I’ll miss you Uncle Paulie” “Damn they love them ex Yankees” “They sure love their sloppy seconds” “Met’s offseason Step 1: Offer a free agent a king’s ransom. Met’s offseason Step 2: Collect Yankee castoffs.”

Some comments did have more positivity, but that was reserved for wishing Goldschmidt the best. The former MVP from his time on the St. Louis Cardinals is no longer a superstar hitter. However, the Yankees did benefit from having Goldschmidt hit against left-handed pitchers and provided leadership in the clubhouse. Negative reactions are more for the Mets and have little to do with Goldschmidt himself.

Paul Goldschmidt Joins List Of Recent Yankees Joining Mets

The Mets signing recent players who leave the Yankees is viewed as a joke, but it does make sense most of the time. Juan Soto was the biggest instance, and any team with enough money to pay him would have loved the superstar bat in their lineup.

However, other recent moves show that this is a trend more than a coincidence. Relievers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams both left the Bronx for Queens when both joined the Mets to boost their bullpen.

Former Yankees closer Clay Holmes joined the Mets to become a starting pitcher before the two recently parted ways. New York is a tough market, and the Mets likely do prioritize former Yankees who understood that element of the job. A combination of good talent leaving the Yankees and the logistics of wanting to stay in NYC leads to the crossover.

Why Mets New Signing Makes Sense

The Mets signed their big superstar addition of the offseason on Sunday by locking pitcher Tarik Skubal under contract for nine years. However, this also meant they had to find better value signings for the other positions.

Goldschmidt joined the Mets for a relatively cheap $8 million for one season. The Mets did not agree to pay a lot of money or to make Goldschmidt a long-term part of the franchise due to his older age.

Free agency provided the Mets with a veteran first baseman who can still hit effectively against left-handed pitching. Losing Pete Alonso is turning out to be a mistake that fans ranted about all season, so adding a beloved and respected veteran for that position was logical. Yankees fans will be ready to mock the Mets if the Goldschmidt signing does backfire.