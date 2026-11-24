The New York Yankees are always among the most fascinating teams to watch during MLB free agency.

They have a talented roster (and are always looking to make upgrades).

This week, the Yankees signed a new pitcher.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter.”

Suter had spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves.

He has also played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies over 11 MLB seasons.

MLB World Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jorge Castillo: “With Adrían Morejón still a free agent, the Yankees add another left-handed reliever.”

Jack Curry: “Brent Suter, a lefty reliever who generates a lot of grounders and also features a good change up, signs a 1-year deal with Yanks, as reported by Passan. Yankees said bullpen was a priority and they’ve signed Bednar, Loaisiga, Hill and Suter”

Eric Hubbs: “What’s better than one Tim Hill? How about two Tim Hills”

@CrosbyBaseball: “underrated get for the Yankees Farewell, sweet prince”

@Mike_NYY: “Loved this moment between Suter and Judge in 2017. Now they’re teammates.”

@SportsTalkATL: “Braves don’t necessarily need more bullpen arms but would have done this. Really liked what Suter brought to the Braves as a long reliever that could keep you in games”

@ChrisCoop_: “This will basically be the Ryan Yarbrough replacement for next season. Similar funky, soft throwing long-man type that limits walks, hard contact, and balls in the air. Standard sinker/changeup contact specialist. He provides what Yarbrough has done for the Yankees 2025-2026 in being that flexible long man. Yarb pitched from a really low arm slot, Suter’s delivery is over the top at a high one.”