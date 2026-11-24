After weeks upon weeks of rumors floating around the New York Yankees and Teruaki Sato, they’ve now come to an end.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Sato signed with the Chicago Cubs today: a six-year, $120 million deal.

This means the Yankees have missed out on the rising Japanese slugger, who could have slid into the hot corner in New York.

What Did the Yankees Lose in Sato?

Simply put, they lost a potential third base superstar.

While playing with the Hanshin Tigers this year, the 27-year-old slashed .306/.383/.609 with a .991 OPS and 39 homers through 143 games.

As noted by Jim Bowden of The Athletic on Nov. 23, “Sato has elite bat speed. His pull-side power is off the charts and his opposite-field power is similar to Shohei Ohtani’s. Sato’s exit velocities have been clocked over 115 mph. To be clear, he’s a 30-homer hitter now with potential to hit 40 or more home runs. Sato hits the ball as hard as Hall of Famer Dave Parker used to and AL MVP Yordan Alvarez does now.

“Defensively, Sato can play either in a corner-infield or corner-outfield spot well enough to be an everyday player at all four positions. He is an average runner with a strong but inconsistent arm. He has an excellent baseball IQ and strong instincts on both sides of the ball.”

Sato was notably considered one of the most sought-after free agents.

Because New York missed the mark, they’re still left with an infield dilemma.