The New York Yankees lost an impact player to their heated rival in free agency.

New York suffered another disappointing playoff exit as the Tampa Bay Rays swept them in the ALDS.

The Yankees have yet to make any major moves this offseason outside of signing Jonathan Loaisiga and David Bednar accepting the qualifying offer.

Paul Goldschmidt Leaves Yankees for Mets

The Yankees brought back Goldschmidt on another one-year deal in 2025, and his role became diminished as Ben Rice became an everyday player, and they also traded for Luis Garcia Jr. to fill that role.

With Goldschmidt not having a clear role with the Yankees, Goldschmidt left the Bronx in free agency and signed with the New York Mets, according to Robert Murray.

“Sources: Paul Goldschmidt to Mets,” Murray wrote on X.

Goldschmidt is a seven-time MLB All-Star and won NL MVP in 2022. Although he’s not the dominant hitter as he once was, Goldschmidt still can be a nice platoon bat for the Mets and also add some veteran leadership to the locker room.

With the Yankees last season, Goldschmidt hit .252 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs.

With Goldschmidt leaving, the Yankees will likely turn to Rice to be the full-time first baseman, while Garcia Jr. can also fill Goldschmidt’s role as the backup if needed. Or, the Yankees could go out and sign a veteran first baseman to replace Goldschmidt.

New York Planning to be Aggressive This Offseason

The Yankees had another disappointing playoff exit, and the team is expected to be this offseason.

New York brought back Tim Hill, Bednar, and signed Loaisiga to bolster the bullpen, which is key for the Yankees.

“I would describe it as drinking out of a fire hose right now,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said. “There’s engagement with my opposing general managers with other teams to see if there’s any trade matches, and full throttle on player-agent engagement. We’re doing everything we can to try to improve our team. …

“Free agency hit that area hard. We pride ourselves in having a very strong bullpen, and obviously with our great starting pitching, you want to be able to finish it off.”

The Yankees are looking for their first World Series since 2009.