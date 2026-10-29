New York Yankees 5-Year Player Becomes Free Agent Immediately After World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series for the first time in team history with a 4-1 victory in Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

After Milwaukee’s World Series win, a five-year New York Yankees player elected free agency.

Former New York Yankee Michael King Elects Free Agency After World Series

Former Yankees right-hander Michael King declined his player option and will be a free agent, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

King played for the San Diego Padres the past three seasons.

Heyman wrote on X: Padres star RHP Michael King declined his player option today and will be a free agent. Will be one of the most coveted players on market.

The right-hander player for the Yankees from 2019-23.

Looking at Former New York Yankees RHP Michael King

King, 31, posted a 3.21 ERA with 159 strikeouts over 185 innings this season.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden projects King with sign a four-year, $118 million contract this offseason. Bowden lists the Padres and New York Mets as “best team fits” for the former Yankees.

The Miami Marlins selected King in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Boston College.

The Marlins traded King and future considerations to the Yankees after the 2017 season for left-hander Caleb Smith and outfielder Garrett Cooper.

King made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2019.

After the 2023 season, the Yankees traded King, Kyle Higashioka, Randy Vásquez, Jhony Brito and Drew Thorpe to the Padres for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham.

King posted a 3.38 ERA with 282 strikeouts over 247 2/3 innings in his five seasons with New York. He mainly served as a reliever with the Yankees, and then the Padres converted him to a full-time starter.

With San Diego, King recorded a 3.15 ERA with 436 strikeouts in 432 innings across 78 outings (77 starts).

The righty has a 1.86 postseason ERA with 34 strikeouts in 29 innings.