New York Yankees 5-Year Player Becomes Free Agent Immediately After World Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Michael King #34 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series for the first time in team history with a 4-1 victory in Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.
After Milwaukee’s World Series win, a five-year New York Yankees player elected free agency.
Former New York Yankee Michael King Elects Free Agency After World Series
Former Yankees right-hander Michael King declined his player option and will be a free agent, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
King played for the San Diego Padres the past three seasons.
Heyman wrote on X: Padres star RHP Michael King declined his player option today and will be a free agent. Will be one of the most coveted players on market.
After the 2023 season, the Yankees traded King, Kyle Higashioka, Randy Vásquez, Jhony Brito and Drew Thorpe to the Padres for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham.
King posted a 3.38 ERA with 282 strikeouts over 247 2/3 innings in his five seasons with New York. He mainly served as a reliever with the Yankees, and then the Padres converted him to a full-time starter.
With San Diego, King recorded a 3.15 ERA with 436 strikeouts in 432 innings across 78 outings (77 starts).
The righty has a 1.86 postseason ERA with 34 strikeouts in 29 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees 5-Year Player Becomes Free Agent Immediately After World Series