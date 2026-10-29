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New York Yankees 5-Year Player Becomes Free Agent Immediately After World Series

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Texas Rangers v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Michael King #34 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series for the first time in team history with a 4-1 victory in Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

After Milwaukee’s World Series win, a five-year New York Yankees player elected free agency.

Former New York Yankee Michael King Elects Free Agency After World Series

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Michael King #34 of the San Diego Padres delivers the pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Former Yankees right-hander Michael King declined his player option and will be a free agent, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

King played for the San Diego Padres the past three seasons.

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Three
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Michael King #34 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Heyman wrote on X: Padres star RHP Michael King declined his player option today and will be a free agent. Will be one of the most coveted players on market.

The right-hander player for the Yankees from 2019-23.

Looking at Former New York Yankees RHP Michael King

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Michael King #34 of the San Diego Padres heads to the dugout prior to game two of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

King, 31, posted a 3.21 ERA with 159 strikeouts over 185 innings this season.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden projects King with sign a four-year, $118 million contract this offseason. Bowden lists the Padres and New York Mets as “best team fits” for the former Yankees.

The Miami Marlins selected King in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Boston College.

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Michael King #73 of the New York Yankees pitches during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Marlins traded King and future considerations to the Yankees after the 2017 season for left-hander Caleb Smith and outfielder Garrett Cooper.

King made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2019.

After the 2023 season, the Yankees traded King, Kyle Higashioka, Randy Vásquez, Jhony Brito and Drew Thorpe to the Padres for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Michael King #73 of the New York Yankees pitches during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Blue Jays won 3-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

King posted a 3.38 ERA with 282 strikeouts over 247 2/3 innings in his five seasons with New York. He mainly served as a reliever with the Yankees, and then the Padres converted him to a full-time starter.

With San Diego, King recorded a 3.15 ERA with 436 strikeouts in 432 innings across 78 outings (77 starts).

The righty has a 1.86 postseason ERA with 34 strikeouts in 29 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees 5-Year Player Becomes Free Agent Immediately After World Series

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