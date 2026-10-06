New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote After ALDS Game 2 Loss to Rays

The New York Yankees are one loss away from elimination after losing 5-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday.

New York lost the first game of the series 1-0 at Tropicana Field on Saturday.

The Yankees made four errors in Monday’s loss.

Following the loss, Aaron Boone dropped a blunt quote.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Blunt Statement After ALDS Game 2 Loss to Rays

“A really rough night to say the least for us,” Boone said after the game. “We’ve got to get over it. We’ve responded all year to difficult times and we’ve got to do it again.”

Third baseman Ryan McMahon, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., catcher Austin Wells and George Lombard Jr. each made an error in Monday’s game.

“Whatever it takes, we’ve got to do it offensively and we’ve gotta be able to score some runs and do a better job of preventing than we did tonight,” Boone added.

Yankees Lose Game 2 of ALDS vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta allowed just one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings on Monday.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler made the start for New York, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings en route to suffering the loss.

The Rays scored the first run of the game when Chisholm made a throwing error in an attempt to complete a double play in the bottom of the first inning.

Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout from Liam Hicks.

Chandler Simpson drove in the Rays’ third run of the game on a ground ball to shortstop George Lombard Jr. in the fifth inning. The official ruling was a fielder’s choice.

Richie Palacios drove in two more runs with a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Rice hit another solo home run in the eighth inning to make the score 5-2.

Game 3 of the ALDS is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.