The New York Yankees had yet another disappointing season, getting eliminated in the American League Division Series by a division rival for the second-straight year. The Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep over the Yankees with a 4-3 win at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Tampa Bay will play in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, many are wondering if Boone’s and Cashman’s jobs are safe. The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009, which is a big drought for a historic franchise like New York. This morning, Buster Olney addressed the future of Cashman and Boone on ESPN.

Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman Expected to Stay With New York Yankees After ALDS Loss

Underscore Media’s Jimmy Traina wrote on X: Buster Olney just said on ESPN that he expects the Yankees to re-sign Cashman this offseason and that Cashman will then bring back Boone. Enjoy your day Yankees fans.

Looking at Aaron Boone

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series under Boone, who has held the Yankees manager role since the 2017-18 offseason. Boone has a manager record of 790-565. He finished top-5 in American League Manager of the Year voting four times in his career. The Yankees have reached the ALCS four times with Boone as the manager. New York reached the World Series just once with Boone leading the clubhouse.

Looking at Brian Cashman

Cashman has been the Yankees’ general manager since 1998. The Yankees won three straight World Series after Cashman took over the GM role. Since then, the Yankees have won just one World Series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. The Yankees have missed the playoffs just five times with Cashman as the GM.