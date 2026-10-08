Aaron Boone Makes Statement on His Yankees Future After ALDS Elimination

The New York Yankees lost 4-3 on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

This officially eliminated them from playoff contention, as they failed to win a game against Tampa Bay and extend the best-of-five series.

Following the game, the obvious question Yankees fans continued to ask was what the future holds for manager Aaron Boone, who has now wrapped up his ninth season with the franchise.

Boone Addresses His Future as Yankees Manager

As expected, reporters didn’t take long to ask Boone about his thoughts moving forward as the Yankees manager, as he has just one season remaining on his contract.

“Yeah, of course. That’s for another day,” Boone said when asked if he expects and wants to be back in 2027. “Right now is about trying to reflect on this. Trying to connect with guys as much as I can. Appreciative of a lot of things, but those conversations and things

Aaron Boone was asked about his contract status and his future with the Yankees: “That’s for another day. Right now is about trying to reflect on this, trying to connect with guys right now as much as I can.” https://t.co/K827gkVSkV — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

Boone Says Clubhouse Is ‘Broken’ After ALDS Loss

The Yankees have been highly successful in terms of winning during the regular season and reaching the playoffs throughout Boone’s tenure with the team.

However, outside of one World Series appearance, which they lost in 2024, they have failed to get over the hump year in and year out.

Boone noted that the clubhouse is feeling the loss and described it as “broken.”

“For us, there’s just no easy way. It’s a broken clubhouse,” Boone said. “What you go through as a team, as a family, over the last eight, nine months getting ready for this. It’s the worst.

“When you pour so much into it and it’s your livelihood, it’s hard to describe how awful of a feeling it is to go home again.”