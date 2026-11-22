The New York Yankees got as far as the American League Division Series this past season, overcoming a serious weakness at the catcher position, producing a mere .598 OPS from the position in 2026. That was the lowest OPS of any position on the field at Yankee Stadium.

But a new trade pitch published Saturday aimed at the Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals takes a major step toward solving the catcher problem not only for 2027, but well into the future.

Under the trade pitch created using tools on the site Baseball Trade Values, the Yankees would get rookie catcher Leonardo Bernal from the Cardinals. St. Louis would receive a blockbuster package of Anthony Volpe, Ryan McMahon, Hunter Dietz and Sean Duncan, a haul the site’s model values at 19.5 against 19.9 for Bernal. That near-tie raises a sharper question — is a four-player deal for a 22-year-old with 24 big league games an efficient way to upgrade catcher?

New York Yankees Catcher Plan: Leonardo Bernal’s Fit and Timeline

Bernal, a 6-foot, 245-pound switch-hitter born Feb. 13, 2004, in Panama, debuted Sept. 1 and hit .284/.333/.474 with five home runs in 24 games. He signed with St. Louis as an international free agent in 2021, reached the 40-man roster in November 2025 and posted a .279/.364/.469 line with 16 homers at Triple-A Memphis this season, hitting for more power from the right side.

He is currently ranked the Cardinals’ No. 4 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, and his rookie status stays intact through 2027.

A Minor League Gold Glove at Double-A Springfield came in 2025, but Bernal threw out 27.4% of runners at Memphis this year with nine errors and five passed balls. “He looks the part in a lot of different ways,” manager Oli Marmol said, according to Roundtable. Marmol also credited Bernal’s preparation.

Austin Wells, a left-handed hitter, caught 122 games in 2026, batting .155 in the first half and .229 with an OPS above .780 afterward. He is expected to start on Opening Day, and New York wants a right-handed platoon partner. Free agent Carson Kelly is the main outside target at a projected two years and $20 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Bernal in his brief stint with the Cardinals posted an .807 OPS with five home runs in just 95 at-bats.

Kelly costs only money. Bernal costs Volpe, two top-two-round draftees and McMahon, whose $16 million for 2027 comes off the books. Bernal’s earliest impact is a platoon share in April 2027, matched to his right-handed power. A run at the primary job depends on whether Wells’ second-half rebound holds.

Cardinals Get Volpe, Ryan McMahon, Two Prospects

Volpe, a Delbarton School product born April 28, 2001, in New York, went 30th in the 2019 draft and won the 2023 AL Gold Glove at shortstop. In 542 games he has hit .225/.288/.374 with 54 home runs, 220 RBI and 82 steals, including .245/.321/.336 in 70 games this year. He completed his first year of arbitration and reaches free agency after the 2028 season.

McMahon, a left-handed hitter born Dec. 14, 1994, in Yorba Linda, California, went to Colorado in the second round of the 2013 draft. He owns a .237/.318/.411 line with 155 homers across 1,188 games but hit .213/.279/.357 in 124 games this year and has struck out 30.8% of the time since the Yankees acquired him in 2025, according to MLB.com.

Dietz, a 21-year-old left-hander, went 35th overall after posting a 3.57 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings at Arkansas. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and touches 98. Duncan, an 18-year-old left-hander from Terry Fox Secondary in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, went 63rd and signed for $2.5 million, well above the $1,451,700 slot value. His fastball sits 93 mph and touches 95, and he is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Where do Volpe and McMahon fit in St. Louis? Masyn Winn is the projected 2027 shortstop, and Chaim Bloom calls third base a “long-term vacancy,” according to MLB.com. That makes McMahon a one-year placeholder and Volpe infield depth behind Winn. St. Louis finished 77-85 in 2026 and carries an estimated 2027 payroll of $76 million, so McMahon’s $16 million would take roughly a fifth of it. The Cardinals would also lose their projected starting catcher.