The New York Yankees are coming off a year where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They played their most recent game on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Ex-New York Yankees Star Drawing Interest

Over the offseason, pitcher Luis Gil became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox are a team with an interest in Gil.

Healey wrote: “The Red Sox are interested in Luis Gil, source says. Nontendered by Yankees, Gil was the 2024 AL ROY. Lat + shoulder issues cost him much of 2025-26; he is pitching in DR this offseason. Red Sox could stand to add to rotation depth in some form, especially after Oviedo trade.”