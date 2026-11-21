The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost Game 3 of the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

Despite their let down in the postseason, they had a respectable regular season winning 93 games.

One of the biggest reasons was the play of Ben Rice who broke out into an All-Star.

Rice Sends Out 9-Word Post

This week, Rice made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Vegas, Fox’s marathon, and Doc’s wedding. Busy 10 days!”

There were over 18,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Cam Schlittler: “You should probably hop on GTA”

Spencer Jones: “Mr. Do it All”

Brendan Beck: “That’s nothing for BKR”

George Lombard Jr.: “🌍man”

Sara Falkson: “The best!!”

CC Sabathia, Cody Bellinger, Heliot Ramos and the Yankees were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Rice