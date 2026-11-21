NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost Game 3 of the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).
Despite their let down in the postseason, they had a respectable regular season winning 93 games.
One of the biggest reasons was the play of Ben Rice who broke out into an All-Star.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:
Cam Schlittler: “You should probably hop on GTA”
Spencer Jones: “Mr. Do it All”
Brendan Beck: “That’s nothing for BKR”
George Lombard Jr.: “🌍man”
Sara Falkson: “The best!!”
CC Sabathia, Cody Bellinger, Heliot Ramos and the Yankees were among the people to like his post.
Looking At Rice
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost Game 3 of the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).Despite their let down in the postseason, they had a respectable regular season winning 93 games.One of the biggest reasons was the play of Ben Rice who broke out into an All-Star.Rice […]
New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Sends Out 9-Word Post