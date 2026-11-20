The New York Yankees had to make a bunch of pitching contract decisions on Friday night.
That’s because Friday, Nov. 20 marked a key deadline on the MLB calendar at 5 p.m. ET.
This was the non-tender deadline. Any player eligible for arbitration had to be officially tendered a contract for the 2027 season to keep them in an organization.
That means teams also had the option to non-tender players, which sends them directly to free agency.
Some teams also explore trades ahead of this deadline, deciding on a player they don’t want but seeking out someone who does want the player enough to send them an asset in return.
For the Yankees, there were two players they non-tendered, both righty pitchers: Luis Gil and Fernando Cruz.
Another player on the bubble, at least in some minds, was Clarke Schmidt. They made a choice on him, too.
Clarke Schmidt Roster Decision
The Yankees have officially tendered Schmidt a contract for 2027. He will remain in pinstripes.
Beat reporters Chris Kirschner and Gary Phillips both reported that news on X on Friday night:
Clarke Schmidt was tendered a contract, per source. Brian Cashman said last night that he was healthy and throwing. Schmidt pitched only 0.2 innings this season.
— Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 20, 2026
For those wondering about Clarke Schmidt, I’m told the #Yankees did tender him a contract. Not a surprise, nor was Cruz and Gil being non-tendered.
— Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) November 20, 2026
As Phillips writes, it wasn’t a surprise that Schmidt was retained. Yes, it was fair to have some doubts, but it would’ve been more of a shock if Schmidt was non-tendered, too.
Clarke Schmidt Outlook
There are a heck of a lot of unknowns going forward with Schmidt.
As mentioned above, he threw only 0.2 innings in 2026 as he spent most of the season working back from injury.
In a perfect world, the Yankees would likely be able to stretch him out as a starter in 2027, but that’s not a given. His health is still going to be a question until Schmidt can prove himself.
The Yanks had actually considered bringing Schmidt back to MLB this season to be a reliever in the playoffs, too, but that didn’t happen.
Their next decision will be whether Schmidt should be a relief pitcher in 2027. That’s a ways off from being an official call, though.
For now, the Yankees have simply decided they still want Schmidt around. That’s all they needed to choose on Friday night.
Yankees Make Clarke Schmidt Roster Decision