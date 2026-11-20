The New York Yankees had to make a bunch of pitching contract decisions on Friday night.

That’s because Friday, Nov. 20 marked a key deadline on the MLB calendar at 5 p.m. ET.

This was the non-tender deadline. Any player eligible for arbitration had to be officially tendered a contract for the 2027 season to keep them in an organization.

That means teams also had the option to non-tender players, which sends them directly to free agency.

Some teams also explore trades ahead of this deadline, deciding on a player they don’t want but seeking out someone who does want the player enough to send them an asset in return.

For the Yankees, there were two players they non-tendered, both righty pitchers: Luis Gil and Fernando Cruz.

Another player on the bubble, at least in some minds, was Clarke Schmidt. They made a choice on him, too.

Clarke Schmidt Roster Decision

The Yankees have officially tendered Schmidt a contract for 2027. He will remain in pinstripes.

Beat reporters Chris Kirschner and Gary Phillips both reported that news on X on Friday night:

Clarke Schmidt was tendered a contract, per source. Brian Cashman said last night that he was healthy and throwing. Schmidt pitched only 0.2 innings this season. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 20, 2026

For those wondering about Clarke Schmidt, I’m told the #Yankees did tender him a contract. Not a surprise, nor was Cruz and Gil being non-tendered. — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) November 20, 2026

As Phillips writes, it wasn’t a surprise that Schmidt was retained. Yes, it was fair to have some doubts, but it would’ve been more of a shock if Schmidt was non-tendered, too.

Clarke Schmidt Outlook

There are a heck of a lot of unknowns going forward with Schmidt.

As mentioned above, he threw only 0.2 innings in 2026 as he spent most of the season working back from injury.

In a perfect world, the Yankees would likely be able to stretch him out as a starter in 2027, but that’s not a given. His health is still going to be a question until Schmidt can prove himself.

The Yanks had actually considered bringing Schmidt back to MLB this season to be a reliever in the playoffs, too, but that didn’t happen.

Their next decision will be whether Schmidt should be a relief pitcher in 2027. That’s a ways off from being an official call, though.

For now, the Yankees have simply decided they still want Schmidt around. That’s all they needed to choose on Friday night.