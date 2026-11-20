The New York Yankees could be embarking on a quiet campaign to land top free agent prize Tarik Skubal.
The star pitcher has garnered interest from several teams — and a reported $400 million offer from the crosstown New York Mets — but the Yankees have not been publicly identified yet as one of them. But one MLB insider believes the Bronx Bombers could be the still-unnamed “mystery” team that has reportedly met with Skubal this week.
Yankees Could Be Pursuing Tarik Skubal
MLB.com reported that Skubal has already held several on-the-books meetings with teams, along with one more secretive visit.
“We know that Skubal has reportedly held meetings with the Mets, the Blue Jays, the Dodgers and the Padres this week. But there is at least one other team in the mix; we just don’t know which one,” the report noted.
“MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reports in the New York Post (subscription required) that a fifth team met over Zoom with Skubal on Wednesday. Which team? That is undisclosed, per Heyman. But it’s possible that club and the ace left-hander could have an in-person meeting later.”
While there are still no solid reports on the identity of that “mystery team” pursuing Skubal, SI.com writer Noah Camras suggested it would only be logical that the Yankees are in the mix.
“The Yankees don’t need starting pitching, but have the financial muscle to sign Skubal if they wanted to,” Camras wrote. “Big-name free agents always love to have as many big-market teams pursuing them as possible. Thus, why wouldn’t the Yankees at the very least be in the running?”
The Yankees have gone toe-to-toe with the Mets when chasing free agents before, losing out on Juan Soto to New York’s $765 million offer.
But Camras suggested that a more logical team could be Skubal’s unnamed suitor, noting that the Detroit Tigers are open to a return, as is Skubal.
Yankees Could Focus on Other Roster Needs
The Yankees have already made some big moves to boost their pitching staff. Closer David Bednar accepted this one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, while Tim Hill returned on a new one-year deal.
With the moves to boost the bullpen, some insiders expect the Yankees to focus on finding a second baseman to replace Jazz Chisholm, as well as some other moves for their infield.
Yankees Flagged as Potential ‘Mystery’ Team in Tarik Skubal Rumors