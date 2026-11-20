“MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reports in the New York Post (subscription required) that a fifth team met over Zoom with Skubal on Wednesday. Which team? That is undisclosed, per Heyman. But it’s possible that club and the ace left-hander could have an in-person meeting later.”

While there are still no solid reports on the identity of that “mystery team” pursuing Skubal, SI.com writer Noah Camras suggested it would only be logical that the Yankees are in the mix.

“The Yankees don’t need starting pitching, but have the financial muscle to sign Skubal if they wanted to,” Camras wrote. “Big-name free agents always love to have as many big-market teams pursuing them as possible. Thus, why wouldn’t the Yankees at the very least be in the running?”

The Yankees have gone toe-to-toe with the Mets when chasing free agents before, losing out on Juan Soto to New York’s $765 million offer.

But Camras suggested that a more logical team could be Skubal’s unnamed suitor, noting that the Detroit Tigers are open to a return, as is Skubal.

Yankees Could Focus on Other Roster Needs

The Yankees have already made some big moves to boost their pitching staff. Closer David Bednar accepted this one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, while Tim Hill returned on a new one-year deal.

With the moves to boost the bullpen, some insiders expect the Yankees to focus on finding a second baseman to replace Jazz Chisholm, as well as some other moves for their infield.