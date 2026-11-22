The New York Yankees non-tendered two players on Friday. One of them was right-hander Fernando Cruz. The other was 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, also a right-handed pitcher. Just two days after being non-tendered, Gil has reportedly signed a contract with the Detroit Tigers. ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news.

Detroit Tigers Sign Former New York Yankees RHP Luis Gil

Via Passan on X: “Right-hander Luis Gil and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $2.3 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Gil was nontendered by the Yankees this week and found a home in Detroit with a deal, pending physical, that includes up to $2 million in performance bonuses.”

Looking at Luis Gil

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference beforep laying the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)