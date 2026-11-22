The New York Yankees have reached a $2.7 million pre-agreement with Luis Cruz, a 12-year-old Dominican shortstop who will not be eligible to sign for four more years, according to a new report published Sunday.

Cruz is the first player from the 2031 international class to commit to the Yankees, according to Spanish-language reporter Wilber Sánchez, who broke the news Sunday on social media. He already hits pitches faster than 90 mph and projects as a “potential impact shortstop,” Sánchez reported. Sánchez also listed his agent as Lenny Pimentel, but few other details about Cruz have surfaced.

The deal is essentially a handshake. It cannot become official until 2031, when his signing class opens. Until then, the Yankees hold a promise, not a player, and one who is not to be confused with the other Luis Cruz in the organization, an 18-year-old outfielder the Yankees acquired in the Camilo Doval trade on Aug. 1.

Yankees’ Luis Cruz Pre-Agreement — How the System Works

International free agent players can sign between Jan. 15 and Dec. 15 each year, drawing bonuses from capped team pools. The Yankees hold $5.44 million for this year’s class, so Cruz’s $2.7 million equals nearly half of that, though if the deal goes through it would not count against the pool cap until 2031.

Pre-agreements sidestep the calendar. They are non-binding verbal deals struck years early, most often in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, and sometimes with children as young as 11, according to ESPN. No money moves until signing, so nothing obligates either side.

How often do the handshakes fail? No published percentage is available. There are plenty of examples, though. At least six 2026 prospects backed out of Yankees deals, including Wandy Asigen, ranked No. 2 in the class by MLB Pipeline, who signed with the Mets instead.

Teams have been known to bail, as well. The Reds walked away from a $2.8 million deal with 12-year-old outfielder Julio Ramos in May after a positive doping test, and the Phillies scrapped a $1.3 million pact with a 13-year-old in March after a steroid positive, according to EssentiallySports. That report also warned that big preteen payouts can tempt trainers and families to falsify birth certificates.

Cruz is also the youngest Yankees pre-agreement to surface in reporting. The club’s pre-agreement with 13-year-old Venezuelan Albert Mejías in January set a record at $7 million. The Yankees voided the deal in February, with Sánchez reporting that new leadership found earlier scouting reports on Mejías inaccurate.

Others have gone younger. The Phillies reportedly have a $1.8 million agreement with 11-year-old Venezuelan shortstop David Basabe, another 2031-class prospect.

Luis Cruz Deal Follows Yankees International Shake-Up

The Yankees parted ways with Donny Rowland after 15 years as director of international scouting in November 2025. His contract had expired, and “you’ve got to make some very difficult decisions,” general manager Brian Cashman said, as quoted by MLB.com. The move followed a run of costly misses. His tenure included the record $5.1 million bonus to Jasson Domínguez in 2019.

The Yankees promoted Mario Garza from within in January. By late February, he had voided the Mejías deal. In September, the club laid off seven more international staffers after longtime scout Victor Mata, with the club more than 30 years, was let go earlier that month.

Now the pre-agreement boom is a bargaining issue. The MLB Players Association has proposed stricter enforcement and harsher penalties for teams that make the deals, ESPN reported Friday, instead of the international draft MLB wants. The league’s position is that the draft “best addresses the root causes of corruption,” spokesman Glen Caplin said, as quoted by ESPN.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1, and a lockout is widely expected. For now, the Yankees have a four-year wait and a handshake. Whether the system that made it possible survives that long is up in the air.