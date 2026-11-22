The New York Yankees, even after closer David Bednar accepted the qualifying offer, still have holes in their bullpen. And according to Yanks Go Yard‘s Stephen Parello, Philadelphia Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering is a trade candidate for a Yankees bullpen opening, in a new trade pitch published Sunday.

Multiple teams have asked about the 25-year-old right-hander, The Athletic‘s Matt Gelb reported, though how far any trade talks have progressed is unclear.

New York has its own reasons to consider a Kerkering trade. Bednar’s decision to accept the qualifying offer was “a massive step,” Parello wrote, yet the bullpen still “needs depth throughout.”

Kerkering, born in Huntington Beach, California, starred at Venice High School in Florida and pitched at South Florida before the Phillies took him in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, 152nd overall. He signed for a $322,500 bonus and debuted against the Mets on Sept. 24, 2023.

Kerkering’s Role in the New York Yankees’ Bullpen

Kerkering went 5-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 63 innings in 2024. His ERA rose to 3.30 in 2025 and 4.97 in 2026, when he walked 34 batters in 58 innings. For his career, he is 21-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 184 innings. The Phillies optioned him to Triple-A on Sept. 20, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

His main selling point is his ability to limit quality of contact: an 85.7 mph average exit velocity (97th percentile) and a 31.1% hard-hit rate (94th), Parello noted. Walks are the problem. His 12.2% rate sat in the seventh percentile, partly because his sweeper, thrown 42% of the time beside a 97.1 mph four-seam fastball, drew whiffs just 25.9% of the time. Repairing that falls to Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake. “If anyone can get that done, it’s Blake,” Parello wrote.

Is that an efficient fix? Partially, yes. The Yankees “can’t rely on a buy-low candidate” as their lone addition, Parello wrote, so Kerkering would work the middle innings behind another high-leverage arm. His benchmark is 2024: a 6.6% walk rate and 28.8% strikeout rate.

Kyle Carr Fits Phillies’ Left-Handed Need

ClutchPoints‘ Josh Davis offered Kerkering and Cody Bowker for Trevor Megill, the Milwaukee Brewers’ closer, while Bleacher Report‘s Zachary Rymer pitched Boston’s Jarren Duran for Kerkering.

A package built on the Angel Chivilli precedent fits better. In January, the Yankees traded first baseman T.J. Rumfield to Colorado, then their No. 22 prospect, for reliever Chivilli. The same price point leads to Kyle Carr: Kerkering to New York for the 24-year-old left-hander.

The Yankees added Carr, 24, to their 40-man roster this month. The La Jolla, California, native, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound lefty, went 6-8 with a 4.58 ERA in 2026, striking out 105 in 90 1/3 innings across Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is 15-23 with a 3.85 ERA in the minors. New York took him in the third round in 2023 out of Palomar College, and he ranks 17th in the Yankees system, according to FanGraphs, as a multi-inning reliever due in 2027.

Financially, MLB Trade Rumors‘ Matt Swartz projects Kerkering at $1.5 million in 2027, his first arbitration year, with three seasons of control left. Philadelphia would shed that salary, while New York would give up a swingman rather than an impact arm.

Carr would give the Phillies a lefty when Kyle Backhus, Tanner Banks and Tim Mayza are the only ones on the 40-man roster, according to MLB.com‘s Todd Zolecki. His multi-inning profile would slot him behind that trio.

So who wins? The Yankees take the better upside, since a repaired Kerkering lifts the whole bullpen. The Phillies take the better fit, with their front end already set. Parello’s warning is the catch: buy-low arms should be viewed “through the depth lens first,” he wrote, not as sure rebounds.