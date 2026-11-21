The New York Yankees are garnering trade interest for outfielder Spencer Jones. Recently, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed that teams are calling about Jones.

“He’s someone that teams are asking a lot about,” Cashman said in a Nov. 19 article from The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. “I’m not here to say if he’s our center fielder or not. I just think we’re going to remain opportunistic in the marketplace and see what’s available.”

Now, the question is: Should the Yankees have him on the table as part of any blockbuster trade to improve the team for next season? For MLB insider Jim Duquette, New York absolutely should consider using Jones as a trade chip to address any major weakness on the team.

“I think Jones absolutely should be on the table,” Duquette said in a Nov. 20 video from “Baseball Night in New Jersey.” “[The Yankees] don’t. That’s the thing. We see this a lot with them. They hold on to their guys, and then all of a sudden, they hold on to them a little longer, and all of a sudden, there’s no value there with [Anthony] Volpe. I think the same thing might happen with [Austin] Wells. If he doesn’t bounce back, eventually you’re going to wonder why they didn’t move him when they should have.

“Jones is in that boat for me just because of the strikeouts. In fairness, he has made some adjustments, and he’s looked better than the reports coming out of the minor leagues, where he had a strikeout rate over 30 percent. I do think they should consider that, but it didn’t seem like they were willing to move any of their young players.”

Should Yankees Take Risk of Trading Spencer Jones?

Moreover, in the same segment, John Jastremski also believes that the Yankees should consider using Jones as a trade chip, even though the risk is that the outfielder could turn into a stud major leaguer.

“Listen, Spencer Jones may turn out to be a guy that goes 30-30 in the big leagues,” Jastremski added. “He may end up having a really good career [and] he’s a good glove. He hits left-handed pitching [and] played well last year [and] is another one of these guys that’s left-handed and strikes out a zillion times. The Yankees need a different look to their lineup.”

Last season for the Yankees, Jones hit .245 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 36 runs scored in 86 games, per StatMuse.

New York Gets Free Agency Take on Randy Arozarena

Meanwhile, when it comes to free agents, Xavier Scruggs of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM issued an intriguing message regarding Seattle Mariners free agent Randy Arozarena. Scruggs believes that Arozarena has what it takes to put on the pinstripes and play in New York.

“They’ve got to get creative and find a way to bring in a right-handed hitter with some thump,” Scruggs said in a Nov. 18 video from MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “There’s no doubt about that. The Yankees’ right-handed hitters had a .709 OPS. Randy Arozarena would easily fix that, and that is the focus for them.

“If we’ve got to be creative to bring in someone like Randy Arozarena, I think they should do that because, again, we’ve talked about how the left-on-left matchups can hurt them at times. If they want to combat that, they bring in someone like Randy. Also, you mentioned earlier that his pedigree of being on the big stage previously plays into his ability to play in New York, with him having a ridiculous postseason pedigree so far in his career.”

Last season for the Mariners, Arozarena had a batting average of .281 with 161 hits, 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 113 runs scored in 154 games, per StatMuse.