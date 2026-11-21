With Jazz Chisholm now gone from the New York Yankees‘ middle infield, the Yankees will need to upgrade that position group. A new trade pitch published Saturday would do exactly that, by sending the Yankees former No. 1 prospect along with their current No. 2 pitching prospect to the San Francisco Giants.

Under the trade pitch published by Baseball Trade Values, versatile super-utility player Casey Schmitt would go from the Giants to New York for right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez and outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

With Chisholm Jr. a free agent who was not even extended a qualifying offer, according to MLB.com, second base is open.

Schmitt rates at 15.2 in surplus value, Rodriguez at 15.2 and Dominguez at 3.5, a combined 18.7 that favors the Giants by 3.5 points, according to Baseball Trade Values. It lists three years of control for Schmitt, six for Rodriguez and four for Dominguez.

New York Yankees’ Casey Schmitt Fit and Middle Infield Need

Schmitt, a San Diego native born March 1, 1999, bats and throws right-handed. The Giants drafted him in the second round in 2020 out of San Diego State. He owns a .244/.290/.420 career line with 44 home runs in 323 games, and hit .271/.301/.483 with 21 homers in 98 games this season.

He appeared in 30 games in left field, 24 at third base, 16 at first base and seven each at second base and shortstop, according to MLB.com positional data. A torn left meniscus ended his season, and surgery followed, according to NBC Sports Bay Area coverage.

Anthony Volpe hit .245 with two home runs and a .657 OPS, according to MLB.com season statistics. Murphy wrote that Volpe is likelier to play second base than any other spot in 2027, while third baseman Ryan McMahon has hit .211/.289/.349 with New York since 2025.

Schmitt posted an .820 OPS against left-handed pitching, McMahon .509, while Schmitt projects to earn $2 million to $2.5 million in arbitration, according to FanSided writer John Perrotto. So is Schmitt a middle infielder? Not by usage. The salary is modest, but his work came primarily at third base, first base and left field.

Giants’ Elmer Rodriguez and Jasson Dominguez Roles

Rodriguez, born Aug. 18, 2003, in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, is a 6-foot-4 pitcher who bats left and throws right. In six major league starts this year, he went 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 16 walks in 26 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox drafted him in 2021 and traded him to the Yankees for catcher Carlos Narvaez, and he posted a 2.58 ERA with 176 strikeouts in 150 innings across three levels in 2025, according to BoSox Injection writer Katie Manganelli. Perrotto reported an 8-4 record and 2.45 ERA in 21 Triple-A starts this year.

Dominguez, a switch-hitter born Feb. 7, 2003, in Esperanza, Dominican Republic, signed with the Yankees for $5.1 million at 16, according to Pinstripes Nation writer Esteban Quiñones, and homered in his first big league plate appearance.

He owns a .241/.309/.388 career line with 22 home runs in 206 games, and hit .225/.267/.368 with a 75 OPS+ in 57 games this season, according to Baseball-Reference batting data.

San Francisco went 65-97 and ranked 23rd in MLB with a 4.33 ERA, Perrotto wrote. As of August, only Logan Webb and Landen Roupp were projected for the 2027 rotation, according to MLB.com reporter Maria Guardado.

Heliot Ramos, the starting left fielder, now plays for New York, and Schmitt’s path is crowded: Matt Chapman is signed at third base through 2030, with Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Marcelo Mayer also in the mix. “I don’t think there’s anything set in stone at this point,” Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said, as quoted by MLB.com reporter Maria Guardado.

The Giants win by the site’s measure. New York would pay its No. 2 prospect and a former $5.1 million signee for a bat with seven games at second base, trading ten years of control for three.