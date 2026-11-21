The New York Yankees have had a fairly busy offseason thus far. The MLB non-tender deadline was this week, and the organization decided to cut ties with pitchers Fernando Cruz and Luis Gil.

Pitcher David Bednar also recently accepted MLB’s Qualifying Offer to remain with the Yankees for 2027.

In another recent under-the-radar roster move, the Yankees quietly signed a 23-year-old outfielder who formerly played in the Boston Red Sox organization.

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Yankees Sign Outfielder Allan Castro to Minors Pact

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, the New York Yankees signed outfielder Allan Castro on 11/13:

“New York Yankees signed free agent OF Allan Castro to a minor league contract.”

He has since been assigned to AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In 2026, Castro belonged to the Red Sox organization, spending the entire campaign in AAA Worcester as a 23 y/o, which makes this an intriguing signing.

Across 119 games played in AAA last season, Castro batted .252 with 15 home runs, 18 doubles, and 77 RBI.

Allan Castro had spent six seasons with the Red Sox in their farm system. He immediately became a Yankees prospect because Castro has yet to make his MLB debut, and if he posts good numbers in AAA, Castro could quickly rise the ranks in the Yankees system.

In 541 total games in the minors, Castro has 50 home runs, 105 doubles, and 257 RBI.

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Other New York Yankees News

Hitting quickly on some of the latest New York Yankees news:

GM Brian Cashman recently shared high praise for third baseman Ryan McMahon, which has some fans/analysts worried that the team will not upgrade at the position.

Jasson Dominguez is also reportedly receiving some trade interest from rival teams, based on his strong Dominican Winter League stats.

New York continues to be linked to some top free agents, but after retaining David Bednar and Tim Hill, it’s becoming increasingly more likely that the Yankees could lose Paul Blackburn.

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