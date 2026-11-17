The New York Yankees are a team that fans should be watching very closely this offseason.

After a very disappointing postseason, there is an expectation that the Yankees will be very busy this offseason. They should be looking to add new talent to their roster as they hope for better results in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former New York prospect has signed with the Red Sox.

Former New York Yankees Prospect Signs With Red Sox

According to Sox Prospects’ Andrew Parker, former Yankees prospect Michael Arias has signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox.

“The Red Sox have signed RHP Michael Arias to a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp, I’m told. Arias spent 2026 in the Yankees system and is currently pitching for Licey in the Dominican Winter League,” Parker posted on X.

The Red Sox have signed RHP Michael Arias to a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp, I’m told. Arias spent 2026 in the Yankees system and is currently pitching for Licey in the Dominican Winter League. — Andrew Parker (@ByAndrewParker) November 16, 2026

Arias had been a Yankees prospect since January 2025 before electing free agency earlier this offseason. Now, he has found his new home with the Red Sox and will look to continue to grow his game.

Looking at Arias

Arias spent all of the 2026 season with Double-A Somerset

In 42 games this season with the Double-A club, Arias posted a 4-1 record, a 5.20 ERA, two saves, and 58 strikeouts. Overall, the former Yankees prospect had a season of mixed results in 2026.

Arias also spent the 2025 season in the Yankees’ prospect pool. He appeared in 23 games split between the FCL Yankees, Single-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley, and Double-A Somerset that season. During them, he posted a 3-0 record and a 2.73 ERA.