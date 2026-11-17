The New York Yankees first-round draft pick in 2019, Anthony Volpe has never lived up to expectations. In four seasons in the Bronx, he has never posted an OPS above .666 — and that was in his rookie season three years ago.

But a new trade pitch published Monday and aimed at the Yankees and Los Angeles Angels finally ends the Volpe era in the Bronx, for a significant shortstop upgrade in 2022 first-round pick, 13th overall, Zach Neto.

The price for making the deal created using tools at Baseball Trade Values, would be a steep one, however, shipping four other players to Southern California in the deal for Neto, reliever Ben Joyce and one other player.

Neto led the Angels in WAR in each of the last three seasons for a team that lost 100 games.

The trade, submitted Nov. 17 by user dsmithnyciii, would send Neto (47.4 surplus value), left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (negative 4.4) and reliever Ben Joyce (7.6) to the Yankees for a combined 50.6. The Angels would receive Volpe (12.9), outfielder Spencer Jones (26.2), right-hander Will Warren (25.8), right-hander Elmer Rodríguez (15.2) and third baseman Ryan McMahon (negative 8.4) for 71.7, as calculated by Baseball Trade Values.

Yankees and Angels Players in the Zach Neto Trade

Neto, born in Miami on January 31, 2001, went 13th overall in the 2022 draft out of Campbell University. He hit .239 with 27 home runs, 77 RBI, 24 steals and 215 strikeouts in 157 games this season. He is under team control through 2029.

Volpe, a New York native born April 28, 2001, won an AL Gold Glove as a rookie in 2023. He slashed .222/.283/.379 with 52 homers in his first three seasons, then hit .245 with two homers in 70 games in 2026 and was demoted twice this past year.

Jones, a 6-foot-7 left-handed hitter born in Encinitas, California, was 25th overall in 2022 out of Vanderbilt. As a rookie, he hit .245 with 11 homers and 10 steals.

Warren, a 27-year-old right-hander from Brandon, Mississippi, went 11-6 with a 3.92 ERA and struck out 158. Rodríguez, 23, a Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, native, was acquired from Boston for Carlos Narváez in 2024 and went 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six starts.

Kikuchi, a 35-year-old left-hander from Iwate, Japan, posted a 4.92 ERA over 67.2 innings and is owed about $21 million in 2027, the last year of a three-year, $63.68 million contract with the Angels.

Joyce, 26, a Knoxville native, left Tennessee as the No. 89 pick in the third round in 2022, threw the fastest strikeout pitch in tracking history in 2024 and posted a 4.11 ERA with five saves this year.

McMahon, 31, Colorado’s second-round pick in 2013, hit .213 with 11 home runs this year and is due $16 million in 2027, the last year of a six-year, $70 million deal.

Zach Neto Trade Pitch Analysis

Offensively, the proposed swap is an upgrade. Neto’s .766 OPS and 27 homers compare favorably with Volpe’s .658 OPS and two homers. Defensively, the gap narrows. Volpe’s Gold Glove season produced 15 defensive runs saved, and Neto’s 9 this year came with 18 errors and a .968 fielding percentage, below the .976 league mark.

Neto played 153 of his 157 games at shortstop, projected at about $15.5 million a year over three seasons. George Lombard Jr. took over at shortstop in the Bronx, according to MLB.com, and the Yankees have more than $205 million committed to seven players for 2027.

By Baseball Trade Values’ totals, the Yankees would give up 21.1 more points of surplus value than they receive. Jones and Warren together total 52.0, above Neto’s 47.4, and Joyce’s 7.6 shrinks to 3.2 after Kikuchi’s negative 4.4. Swapping McMahon’s $16 million for Kikuchi’s $21 million adds $5 million to 2027 commitments. On those figures, the price is steep.

The Angels would gain four players under 30, including a shortstop in Volpe, as prospects Arjun Nimmala and Denzer Guzman do not appear ready, according to MLB.com. Measured by surplus value, the Angels win. Measured by 2027 shortstop production, the Yankees do, though they would lose Warren’s 29 starts and a top mound prospect in Rodríguez.