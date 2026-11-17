The New York Yankees have “checked in” on three-time All-Star free agent outfielder Randy Arozarena, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

The Yankees don’t really need a corner outfielder, but the Yankees appear to be interested regardless. If New York ends up signing Arozarena, the team could move 2026 Platinum Glove Award winner Cody Bellinger to center field. Bellinger mainly played left field this past season.

New York Yankees “Checked in” on Randy Arozarena

The Yankees’ biggest needs are at third base and in the bullpen. Arozarena wouldn’t address either of those needs. Still, there could be a fit there if the Yankees believe Bellinger can play a solid center field at this point in his career.

With Trent Grisham now a free agent, New York doesn’t really have a primary center fielder. Spencer Jones can also play center field, but he is better in a corner spot.

Looking at Randy Arozarena

Arozarena is coming off the best season of his career. The outfielder posted 5.7 bWAR and a .281/.381/.484 slash line with 26 home runs and 79 RBI over 154 games with the Seattle Mariners in 2026.

While he is a strong hitter, Arozarena struggles defensively. This year, the outfielder posted -2 Defensive Runs Saved and -5 Outs Above Average.

Arozarena, a Cuban native, made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019.

The Cardinals traded Arozarena and first baseman Jose Martinez to the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the 2020 season. The Cardinals received left-hander Matthew Liberator, catcher Edgardo Rodriguez in the deal.

Arozarena broke out in the 60-game 2020 season, hitting .281/.382/.641 with seven homers over 23 games. He became a postseason hero for the Rays in 2020, slashing .377/.442/.831 with an MLB-record 10 home runs as the Rays won the AL Pennant.

Arozarena remained with the Rays through most of the 2024 season. The Rays traded the outfielder to the Mariners at the 2024 trade deadline.

In his eight-year career, Arozarena has posted 22.6 bWAR and a .792 OPS with 144 home runs, 194 doubles and 469 RBI. He will be 32 in February.

ESPN projects Arozarena will sign a four-year, $90 million contract this offseason. He received a $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Mariners at the end of the season.