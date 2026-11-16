The New York Yankees have been forced to head back to the drawing board once again this offseason, and in what is becoming more and more typical for the Yanks with each passing year, they are being linked to just about every big-name free agent available. As one of the biggest market teams in the league, New York has the financial player to sign anyone it wants, so it’s really up to Brian Cashman and the front office to determine which players it needs to sign.

Entering the offseason, the Yankees have been linked to several of the top batters available, and a slew of relief pitchers. With New York’s biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox, striking early in free agency and signing Jake Bauers, one insider recently linked the Yanks to San Diego Padres All-Star first baseman Ty France.

Yankees Listed as Potential Suitor for Ty France in Free Agency

There are a lot of spots in the Yankees lineup that could use upgrading, and first base is one of them. Last season, the team primarily rode with Paul Goldschmidt (and Luis Garcia Jr. after the trade deadline), but it feels like a more consistent option could be used here. Garcia has the flexibility to play at second base, so if the team targets a guy like France, it could shift him to that spot.

New York featured a very lefty-heavy lineup last year, so adding a right-handed bat like France would certainly help balance this group out. While his only All-Star campaign came back in 2022, the 2026 campaign very well may have been France’s best season in the pros (.295 BA, 21 HR, 72 RBI, .865 OPS). France is a contact hitter first, but he has enough power to hit 20 home runs, which makes him an ideal fit alongside a guy like Aaron Judge.

In a weak free agent class, France is actually one of the better bats available on the open market, especially now that Bauers has joined the Red Sox. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, several teams make sense for France, with New York being one of them because of his positional fit and the fact that he hits from the right side of the plate.

“I love what Ty France does. The Yankees … Ty France checks a lot of boxes,” Morosi said on “Hot Stove.” “Winning player. Puts the ball in play. Righty bat at a time when a lot of teams need righty bats. Now that Jake Bauers is off the board, Ty France is very well positioned.”

Should the Yankees Sign Ty France in Free Agency?

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Ty France #25 of the San Diego Padres reacts after flying out after his hit bounced off of the roof during the ninth inning in game one of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

France certainly would fit what the Yankees are looking for both in the lineup and on the field. A foursome of him, Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Cody Bellinger could present some real problems for opposing pitchers, and if he were signed, that would allow the team to move on from Goldschmidt and make Garcia its full-time second baseman.

There are a handful of hitters that make sense for New York, so again, it will be on Cashman to identify which players he believes are the best fits for the team. France should be at or near the top of the Yanks’ free agency wish list, and while there figures to be some serious competition for his signature, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him find his way to New York when all is said and done.