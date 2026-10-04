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Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Hold Back After Yankees’ Game 1 Loss to Rays

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Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 5
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Former professional baseball player and FOX sportscaster Alex Rodriguez looks on before Game Five of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees simply couldn’t hit the ball on Saturday night in their Game 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen took a no-hitter deep into the eighth inning before Yankees catcher Austin Wells broke it up with a double.

However, Wells attempted to turn that double into a triple and was thrown out.

New York ultimately lost the game 1-0, and following the loss, MLB legend and MLB on FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez had strong comments about New York moving forward.

Rodriguez Doesn’t Hold Back Thoughts on Yankees Loss

Rodriguez called out New York’s poor baserunning throughout the season and said the mistakes are “not a surprise” when they aren’t playing clean baseball during the regular season.

“The Wells mistake. Is that the reason that they lost? Probably not. But when you look at the first six months, it’s a dress rehearsal for October. The Yankees are bottom 10 when it comes to baserunners,” Rodriguez said.

“We saw, I believe in May, when Jazz got doubled up at first with a simple fly ball. If you’re not accountable April through September, these mistakes are not a surprise.”

Derek Jeter Calls Game 2 a ‘Must Win’

Another Yankees legend, Derek Jeter, labeled the upcoming Game 2 matchup a “must win” with Cam Schlittler on the mound.

“It’s a must win. It is a must win,” Jeter said. “That’s the approach you have to have. You have Schlittler on the mound. You must win that game. Look, Tampa has been the best team in the American League all year. They are tough to beat in that stadium.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Hold Back After Yankees’ Game 1 Loss to Rays

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