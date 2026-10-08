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Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Hold Back on Yankees After ALDS Loss to Rays

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Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 5
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Former professional baseball player and FOX sportscaster Alex Rodriguez looks on before Game Five of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees simply didn’t have what it took to knock off the No. 1-seeded Tampa Bay Rays, and it was pretty much that way all season long.

New York was just a little bit worse, and ultimately, it showed in the ALDS as the Rays swept them in three straight games to officially eliminate the Yankees from the postseason on Wednesday night with a 4-3 win in the Bronx.

Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Hold Back Thoughts on Yankees

Following the game, during the MLB on FOX postgame show, MLB and Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez didn’t hold back his thoughts on New York’s performance in the ALDS.

“It’s tough. Look they beat them like a drum. They beat them in spring training, they beat them in during the season and they swept them in October. Something has to change,” Rodriguez said.

“I’m not talking about personnel. But I’m talking about a philosophy… you’ve won 27 titles on way and I’m not saying anyone should lose their job. Make that clear, but Cashman has surrounded himself that know baseball, that understand baseball, that can value both side of the ball,” Rodriguez said with David Ortiz and Derek Jeter sitting next to him. “It’s unthinkable in a game when your seasons on the line and of the nine positions you don’t know who’s gonna play five positions. First base, second base, third base, center field, and right field because Judge is out. And if something doesn’t change they’re gonna have the same results. We’ve been watching the same movie for over a decade and nothing changes.

“We’ve used their excuse that Judge wasn’t there. But Judge had nothing to do with that first inning in Game 2.”

Looking at the Yankees

New York is going to have some major offseason questions to answer. The first one is whether or not Aaron Boone will remain as the manager with one season remaining on his contract.

The Yankees battled through a lot of injuries, and not having Judge and a truly healthy and in-rhythm Giancarlo Stanton hurt, but they have a whole lot more issues than just Judge and Stanton not being available that they’ll have to address in the coming months before the 2027 season begins.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Hold Back on Yankees After ALDS Loss to Rays

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