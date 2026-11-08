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New York Yankees Send Heartfelt Message To Giancarlo Stanton

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had a strong 2026 regular season that saw them win 93 games.

That said, they played most of the year without Giancarlo Stanton.

The former MVP appeared in just 24 regular season games (and two MLB playoff games).

Yankees Send Heartfelt Message To Giancarlo Stanton

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

On Sunday, the Yankees sent out a post for Stanton.

He is celebrating his 37th birthday.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Sunday: “Happy Birthday Big G!! Wishing you a great day 🎂🥳🎁”

Comments On Post

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@marangelly21: “Happy birthday to my favorite DH on the the yankees, Giancarlo Stanton… We’ll be back. Happy birthday!!!! 🥳🎉”

@stantonispookie: “I literally could write an ESSAY on why he’s my favorite player and why he will ALWAYS BE my favorite player And yes…I crocheted my own Stanton jersey”

@NickP_316: “*Stanton pulls hamstring while blowing out candles. Likely to start next season late. Just messing…. Maybe… HBD”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees jogs to first after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Looking At Stanton

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees walks off of the field after striking out in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 26, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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