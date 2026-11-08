New York Yankees Send Heartfelt Message To Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees had a strong 2026 regular season that saw them win 93 games.

That said, they played most of the year without Giancarlo Stanton.

The former MVP appeared in just 24 regular season games (and two MLB playoff games).

Yankees Send Heartfelt Message To Giancarlo Stanton

On Sunday, the Yankees sent out a post for Stanton.

He is celebrating his 37th birthday.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Sunday: “Happy Birthday Big G!! Wishing you a great day 🎂🥳🎁”

Comments On Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@marangelly21: “Happy birthday to my favorite DH on the the yankees, Giancarlo Stanton… We’ll be back. Happy birthday!!!! 🥳🎉”

@stantonispookie: “I literally could write an ESSAY on why he’s my favorite player and why he will ALWAYS BE my favorite player And yes…I crocheted my own Stanton jersey”

@NickP_316: “*Stanton pulls hamstring while blowing out candles. Likely to start next season late. Just messing…. Maybe… HBD”

Looking At Stanton