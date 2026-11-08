LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees had a strong 2026 regular season that saw them win 93 games.
@marangelly21: “Happy birthday to my favorite DH on the the yankees, Giancarlo Stanton… We’ll be back. Happy birthday!!!! 🥳🎉”
@stantonispookie: “I literally could write an ESSAY on why he’s my favorite player and why he will ALWAYS BE my favorite player And yes…I crocheted my own Stanton jersey”
@NickP_316: “*Stanton pulls hamstring while blowing out candles. Likely to start next season late. Just messing…. Maybe… HBD”
Looking At Stanton
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees had a strong 2026 regular season that saw them win 93 games.That said, they played most of the year without Giancarlo Stanton.The former MVP appeared in just 24 regular season games (and two MLB playoff games).Yankees Send Heartfelt Message To Giancarlo StantonOn Sunday, the Yankees sent out a post for Stanton.He […]
New York Yankees Send Heartfelt Message To Giancarlo Stanton