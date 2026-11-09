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Yankees’ Free Agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. Might Need Bo Bichette Path

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Jazz Chisholm Jr
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn’t going to get paid the money that Bo Bichette got in free agency a year ago.

Bichette, leaving the Toronto Blue Jays, got a three-year deal for $126 million from the New York Mets. That’s $42 million per year.

But the New York Yankees‘ free agent Chisholm could look to Bichette for inspiration for a different reason — Bichette signed the type of contract Chisholm might get on a lesser scale.

The key to Bichette’s deal was the opt-out clauses he had put after each season. If he wanted, he could’ve gone into free agency this offseason — although he opted-in — and he’ll have that choice again next offseason.

The team that lands Chisholm in free agency, whoever it ends up being, may have to use opt-out clauses to their advantage in negotiations.

Jazz Chisholm Free Agent Update

Jazz Chisholm Jr
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 18: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins looks on during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park on June 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote a new article that published Monday in which he examined 10 free agent setups that will be in focus soon.

One is Chisholm, and Nightengale raised the idea of the opt-out clause.

“He could be in for a rude awakening in the free agent market with executives openly wondering if anyone would give him more than a two-year contract,” Nightengale writes. “No one can debate his talent. He may need an opt-out on any multi-year proposal so he can hit market again and re-establish himself.”

There have been a wide variety of teams thrown around as destinations for Chisholm, and it’s too soon to know exactly where he might end up.

Why Opt-Out Clause

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The opt-out clause would be specifically for Chisholm. It would allow him to re-enter free agency sooner, if he wants, than a long-term deal with no opt-outs.

Since it doesn’t sound like Chisholm is going to be offered his potentially peak value this offseason, it might be in his best interests to sign a contract that he can get out of if he plays superbly well in 2027.

For an offering team, you’d give the opt-out clause as the cherry on top of the deal. If two offers are similar but one has the opt-out clause, that could be the one Chisholm takes.

Sure, there’d be risk of losing Jazz after a year. But if that happened, it’d likely be because Chisholm played particularly well in the meantime.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Yankees’ Free Agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. Might Need Bo Bichette Path

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