Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Hold Back on Yankees Amid Playoff Struggles

The New York Yankees are a week removed from being eliminated from the MLB postseason.

After New York dominated the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, outscoring them 18-2 across two games, another fellow AL East foe quickly humbled them.

In the ALDS, the Tampa Bay Rays swept the Yankees, winning all three games last week and extending New York’s World Series title drought to 17 years and counting.

Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Hold Back on Yankees

Many believe it’s time for New York to look itself in the mirror and realize that its current culture or roster isn’t working anymore and changes need to be made.

One of those people is franchise and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, who didn’t hold back his thoughts during an appearance on Fox Sports’ “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Thursday.

“I think Pat Riley said it best. Pat Riley said every 10 years you need to change jobs or change voices,” Rodriguez said. “Because you lose the room. You know, Cashman has been there almost 35 years. And I’m not saying you should fire Cashman or [Aaron Boone] I don’t think that’s the case. But with this construction of this roster. You can bring Sparky Anderson, Joe Torre, Billy Martin, you’re not going to win with this roster.

“When you have four or five DH’s or first baseman that’s an issue, When you’re going into an eliminating Game 3 at home and of the eight positions you don’t know who’s gonna play five with a $330 million payroll, that is scary.

“This is a copy and paste league. The good news for the Yankees is you don’t have to copy and paste anyone. Go copy and paste the last 27 championships you won.”

“You don’t see that fear there anymore. People go into Yankee Stadium, they beat us, and then they make fun of us.” @colincowherd & @AROD discuss how the Yankees should move forward after another postseason disappointment https://t.co/Sw1moSSk02 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 14, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

New York is entering a critical offseason with plenty of decisions to make and questions to answer.

Manager Aaron Boone has one year remaining on his contract, and it appears New York plans to bring him back for 2027.

The Yankees also have several players set to hit the free agent market, and they’ll have to decide whether to let them walk or pursue re-signing them with an already large payroll.

But as Rodriguez and many others have mentioned, the talent isn’t necessarily the issue. The roster construction certainly is.