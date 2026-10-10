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Alex Rodriguez Was Right About Failed New York Yankees Star

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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after lining out to left in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

With the loss, the Yankees got swept in the ALDS (in three games).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Alex Rodriguez Was Right About Failed Yankees Star

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees flies out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of Trent Grisham.

He finished with no hits and three strikeouts in five at-bats.

Grisham’s failure this season has been a hot topic among Yankees fans.

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With Grisham failing in their most important game of the season, it’s worth noting that Alex Rodriguez made intriguing comments on August 11 (via The Michael Kay Show).

Kay: “Are you stunned, Alex, by how much the Yankee offense has been affected because Judge is out?”

Rodriguez: “I’m not that surprised, Michael… Obviously I’m an enormous Yankee fan and I watch a lot. I thought the party started when they got Grisham and I heard your show almost every day. I saw how angry the fans got for the $22 million and I heard you say that maybe the proper number would have been three for 15 or three for 25 or three for 30, which probably would have been a lot more appropriate. But it’s amazing how the whole fan base knew exactly how this was going to turn out and it did.” 

Looking At Grisham

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees is walked during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Grisham finished his third season with the Yankees batting .211 with 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, 67 runs and nine stolen bases in 121 games.

He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres over eight years.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Alex Rodriguez Was Right About Failed New York Yankees Star

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