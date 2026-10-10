Alex Rodriguez Was Right About Failed New York Yankees Star

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

With the loss, the Yankees got swept in the ALDS (in three games).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Alex Rodriguez Was Right About Failed Yankees Star

One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of Trent Grisham.

He finished with no hits and three strikeouts in five at-bats.

Grisham’s failure this season has been a hot topic among Yankees fans.

With Grisham failing in their most important game of the season, it’s worth noting that Alex Rodriguez made intriguing comments on August 11 (via The Michael Kay Show).

Kay: “Are you stunned, Alex, by how much the Yankee offense has been affected because Judge is out?”

Rodriguez: “I’m not that surprised, Michael… Obviously I’m an enormous Yankee fan and I watch a lot. I thought the party started when they got Grisham and I heard your show almost every day. I saw how angry the fans got for the $22 million and I heard you say that maybe the proper number would have been three for 15 or three for 25 or three for 30, which probably would have been a lot more appropriate. But it’s amazing how the whole fan base knew exactly how this was going to turn out and it did.”

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Looking At Grisham

Grisham finished his third season with the Yankees batting .211 with 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, 67 runs and nine stolen bases in 121 games.

He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres over eight years.