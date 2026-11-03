New York Yankees Announce 19 Roster Moves After World Series

The New York Yankees have been busy with the MLB offseason in full swing.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Yankees announced 19 roster moves.

New York Yankees Make 19 Roster Decisions After World Series

The Yankees made 19 roster moves, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Here are the moves, per MiLB.com:

Looking at the New York Yankees’ 2026 Season

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season with a 93-68 record.

They were the top American League Wild Card team and trailed the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays by 4 1/2 games.

New York’s record was the second-best in the American League this year.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round.

After sweeping the Red Sox, the Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Rays in the American League Division Series.