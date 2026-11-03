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New York Yankees Announce 19 Roster Moves After World Series

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Aaron Judge Press Conference
Getty
BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have been busy with the MLB offseason in full swing.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Yankees announced 19 roster moves.

New York Yankees Make 19 Roster Decisions After World Series

Aaron Judge Press Conference
GettyBRONX, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Yankees made 19 roster moves, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Here are the moves, per MiLB.com:

  • RHP Ocean Gabonia elected free agency.
  • Hudson Valley Renegades activated C Josue Gonzalez from the 60-day injured list.
  • Hudson Valley Renegades activated RHP Ocean Gabonia from the full-season injured list.
  • Hudson Valley Renegades activated OF Tyler Wilson from the 60-day injured list.
  • Hudson Valley Renegades activated OF Wilson Rodriguez from the 60-day injured list.
  • Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated RHP Luis Garcia from the full-season injured list.
  • Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated OF Garrett Martin from the full-season injured list.
  • Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated LHP Will Brian from the 60-day injured list.
  • Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated RHP Brian Hendry from the 60-day injured list.
  • New York Yankees selected the contract of SS Marco Luciano from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 24: Marco Luciano #60 of the New York Yankees high fives teammates in the dugout in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during the Grapefruit League spring training game at TD Ballpark on February 24, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

  • Somerset Patriots activated 3B Duncan Pastore from the 60-day injured list.
  • Somerset Patriots activated LHP Brock Selvidge from the full-season injured list.
  • Somerset Patriots activated RHP Ben Hess from the 60-day injured list.
  • LHP Pedro Rodriguez elected free agency.
  • Tampa Tarpons activated OF Richie Bonomolo Jr. from the 60-day injured list.
  • Tampa Tarpons activated 1B Austin Green from the full-season injured list.
  • Tampa Tarpons activated RHP Mac Heuer from the full-season injured list.
  • Tampa Tarpons activated OF JoJo Jackson from the 60-day injured list.
  • Tampa Tarpons activated RHP Thatcher Hurd from the 60-day injured list.

Looking at the New York Yankees’ 2026 Season

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96, Aaron Judge #99, and Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees look on during the seventh inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season with a 93-68 record.

They were the top American League Wild Card team and trailed the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays by 4 1/2 games.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York’s record was the second-best in the American League this year.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round.

After sweeping the Red Sox, the Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Rays in the American League Division Series.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce 19 Roster Moves After World Series

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