New York Yankees Announce 19 Roster Moves After World Series

The New York Yankees have been busy with the MLB offseason in full swing.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Yankees announced 19 roster moves.
New York Yankees Make 19 Roster Decisions After World Series
The Yankees made 19 roster moves, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.
Here are the moves, per MiLB.com:
- RHP Ocean Gabonia elected free agency.
- Hudson Valley Renegades activated C Josue Gonzalez from the 60-day injured list.
- Hudson Valley Renegades activated RHP Ocean Gabonia from the full-season injured list.
- Hudson Valley Renegades activated OF Tyler Wilson from the 60-day injured list.
- Hudson Valley Renegades activated OF Wilson Rodriguez from the 60-day injured list.
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated RHP Luis Garcia from the full-season injured list.
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated OF Garrett Martin from the full-season injured list.
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated LHP Will Brian from the 60-day injured list.
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated RHP Brian Hendry from the 60-day injured list.
- New York Yankees selected the contract of SS Marco Luciano from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
- Somerset Patriots activated 3B Duncan Pastore from the 60-day injured list.
- Somerset Patriots activated LHP Brock Selvidge from the full-season injured list.
- Somerset Patriots activated RHP Ben Hess from the 60-day injured list.
- LHP Pedro Rodriguez elected free agency.
- Tampa Tarpons activated OF Richie Bonomolo Jr. from the 60-day injured list.
- Tampa Tarpons activated 1B Austin Green from the full-season injured list.
- Tampa Tarpons activated RHP Mac Heuer from the full-season injured list.
- Tampa Tarpons activated OF JoJo Jackson from the 60-day injured list.
- Tampa Tarpons activated RHP Thatcher Hurd from the 60-day injured list.
Looking at the New York Yankees’ 2026 Season
The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season with a 93-68 record.
They were the top American League Wild Card team and trailed the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays by 4 1/2 games.
New York’s record was the second-best in the American League this year.
The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round.
After sweeping the Red Sox, the Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Rays in the American League Division Series.
New York Yankees Announce 19 Roster Moves After World Series