Sometimes the best way to tell how desirable a player is comes simply from cutting that player loose and seeing what happened.

That’s not the reason the New York Yankees non-tender Luis Gil, making him a free agent at the end of last week. Their roster crunch and pitching depth made it a logical move.

But once they did it, they certainly got a quick reminder of how much other teams are still interested in Gil.

And while that doesn’t have to mean anything, it could mean that the Yankees are making a mistake.

Luis Gil Interest

Gil almost immediately was pursued by the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers were the team that ended up signing Gil on Sunday for a one-year contract worth a reported $2.3 million.

Given how quickly Boston and Detroit pursued Gil, he may well have had other interested suitors, too.

He chose to leave the AL East for the AL Central, potentially because there’s more opportunity in Detroit’s starting rotation.

Either way, the Yankees could very well face off against their former Rookie of the Year winner at some point in a meaningful game in the American League.

Why This Could Mean Mistake

The truth is that only time will tell whether the Yankees should’ve kept Gil.

But if he was truly an undesirable player, he wouldn’t have signed with a new team less than two days after the Yankees let him go.

If he truly wasn’t worthy of interest, then he wouldn’t have had multiple AL contenders after him almost immediately.

Gil clearly is a guy who other teams view as worthy of their attention.

The Yankees couldn’t find a way to make it work going forward with Gil, and he may benefit from a change of scenery anyway.

But there’s a chance this one could come back to haunt New York.