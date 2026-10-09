Anthony Rizzo Doesn’t Hold Back on Yankees After Playoff Elimination

The New York Yankees‘ season is over, and it didn’t end the way they hoped. Tampa Bay swept them in the ALDS, extending their World Series drought to 17 years.

After New York’s 4-3 loss in Game 3 on Wednesday night, several people shared their unfiltered thoughts on the team as the Yankees head into a pivotal offseason.

One of them was former Yankees first baseman and longtime MLB star Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo Doesn’t Hold Back on Yankees

During the latest episode of his “Ross & Rizzo Unfiltered” podcast with David Ross, Rizzo shared his thoughts on the Yankees’ repeated struggles against top teams.

“It’s the same thing every single year. If you talk to people there, they almost think it’s insanity. That’s the definition of insanity, if you think it’s going to change,” Rizzo said. “They don’t win. They can’t beat the good teams. That’s how it’s been year after year. We got to the World Series in 2024 and stabbed ourselves in the gut multiple times.”

“We just keep doing the same thing every year and we don’t win” What change do the Yankees need to finally win? ⬇️ https://t.co/OmGw20YmoH — Ross and Rizzo Unfiltered (@RossAndRizzo) October 8, 2026

Rizzo also said he believes the Yankees should let infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. leave in free agency this offseason, a stance that appears to be gaining support among New York fans.

Looking at the Yankees

New York now faces an offseason filled with questions across the organization, from the front office and coaching staff to the roster itself.

Manager Aaron Boone has one year remaining on his contract, making his future with the team one of the first decisions the Yankees will need to address.

The Yankees also have several players set to hit free agency, including Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, Paul Goldschmidt and David Bednar. Cody Bellinger could also reach the open market, along with several others.