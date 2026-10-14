New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Receives Personal News Amid MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays swept the Yankees 3-0.

Tampa Bay evened the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians 1-1 with a Game 2 win on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers hold a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

During the ALCS and NLCS, Yankees catcher Austin Wells received exciting personal news.

New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Nominated for Gold Glove Award

Wells had a rough season at the plate, but he earned recognition for his defense on Wednesday.

Rawlings Baseball announced that Wells is a finalist for the 2026 Gold Glove Award.

Rawlings Baseball wrote on X:

The 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – AL Catcher – Dillon Dingler, Brandon Valenzuela, Austin Wells

#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards

Looking at New York Yankees Catcher Austin Wells’ Season

Since this article is about Wells being nominated for a Gold Glove Award, let’s look at his defensive stats from this year.

Wells, 27, recorded +9 Blocks Above Average (92nd percentile) and +7 Framing Runs (95th percentile).

While Wells excelled at blocking and framing, he struggled to control the run game, posting -4 Caught Stealing Above Average (15th percentile) with a 1.97 second Pop Time (23rd percentile).

The catcher was great with his usage of the ABS challenge system, ranking third in Runs Above Average at +3.1.

At the plate, Wells hit a rough .186/.292/.332 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI over 122 regular-season games. He went 5-for-15 with two doubles and four RBI in the playoffs.