New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Receives Personal News Amid MLB Playoffs

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees walks out to the bullpen before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays swept the Yankees 3-0.
Tampa Bay evened the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians 1-1 with a Game 2 win on Wednesday.
Looking at New York Yankees Catcher Austin Wells’ Season
Since this article is about Wells being nominated for a Gold Glove Award, let’s look at his defensive stats from this year.
Wells, 27, recorded +9 Blocks Above Average (92nd percentile) and +7 Framing Runs (95th percentile).
While Wells excelled at blocking and framing, he struggled to control the run game, posting -4 Caught Stealing Above Average (15th percentile) with a 1.97 second Pop Time (23rd percentile).
The catcher was great with his usage of the ABS challenge system, ranking third in Runs Above Average at +3.1.
At the plate, Wells hit a rough .186/.292/.332 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI over 122 regular-season games. He went 5-for-15 with two doubles and four RBI in the playoffs.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells received personal news after getting eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Rays.
New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Receives Personal News Amid MLB Playoffs