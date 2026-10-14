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New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Receives Personal News Amid MLB Playoffs

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees walks out to the bullpen before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays swept the Yankees 3-0.

Tampa Bay evened the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians 1-1 with a Game 2 win on Wednesday.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers hold a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

During the ALCS and NLCS, Yankees catcher Austin Wells received exciting personal news.

New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Nominated for Gold Glove Award

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees runs after and tags out Taylor Walls #6 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Wells had a rough season at the plate, but he earned recognition for his defense on Wednesday.

Rawlings Baseball announced that Wells is a finalist for the 2026 Gold Glove Award.

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees wears gear to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Rawlings Baseball wrote on X:

The 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – AL Catcher – Dillon Dingler, Brandon Valenzuela, Austin Wells

#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards

Looking at New York Yankees Catcher Austin Wells’ Season

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees throws the ball after Yandy Díaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays strikes out in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Since this article is about Wells being nominated for a Gold Glove Award, let’s look at his defensive stats from this year.

Wells, 27, recorded +9 Blocks Above Average (92nd percentile) and +7 Framing Runs (95th percentile).

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees wears padding with the FDNY logo during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While Wells excelled at blocking and framing, he struggled to control the run game, posting -4 Caught Stealing Above Average (15th percentile) with a 1.97 second Pop Time (23rd percentile).

The catcher was great with his usage of the ABS challenge system, ranking third in Runs Above Average at +3.1.

At the plate, Wells hit a rough .186/.292/.332 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI over 122 regular-season games. He went 5-for-15 with two doubles and four RBI in the playoffs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Receives Personal News Amid MLB Playoffs

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