New York Yankees Urged to Sign 35-HR Star as Jazz Chisholm Jr. Replacement

The New York Yankees‘ playoff run came to a very disappointing end on Wednesday night.

The Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a 4-3 final score in Game 3 of the ALDS. With this, New York’s season has ended in a sweep, and a big offseason awaits them because of it.

Given how this season went for the Yankees, it is clear that they need to make some major alterations to their roster. One player who very well may not be back for the Yankees next season is Jazz Chisholm Jr. The 28-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent and had both a rough regular season and postseason.

Now, the Yankees are being urged to replace Chisholm with a notable star pending free agent.

New York Yankees Urged to Sign Brandon Lowe as Jazz Chisholm Jr. Replacement

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller urged the Yankees to sign Brandon Lowe in free agency to replace Chisholm.

“Good luck finding a second baseman who can match both Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s power and speed, but Brandon Lowe would certainly handle the first with 66 home runs and an .806 OPS over the past two seasons,” Miller wrote. “And Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right would be conducive to his left-handed power.”

Lowe being named a potential target for the Yankees makes sense. He is the best second baseman who can hit the free agent market besides Chisholm and would give New York another impactful hitter to work with. Thus, it would be understandable if the Yankees targeted him.

Lowe would have the potential to be a strong pickup for the middle of the Yankees’ batting order. Thus, he could be a good fit on a team that is looking for more power like New York.

Taking a Look at Lowe

While Chisholm struggled this season, Lowe had a great year for the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 150 games for Pittsburgh, he posted 35 home runs, 96 RBI, and a .260 batting average. This was after he had 31 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 134 games with the Rays in 2025.

These numbers are impressive and show Lowe would be a strong addition to New York’s offense. He has also hit at least 21 home runs in five out of his last six seasons. This included in 2021, when he hit a career-high 39 home runs with Tampa Bay.

Overall, while Lowe is 32 years old, he would still be a good player for the Yankees to target. He had a better 2026 season than Chisholm and could be a better fit on New York’s roster. Thus, it will be interesting to see if they target him.