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Former 25-Home Run Hitter Still A Free Agent After New York Yankees Release

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BOSTON, MA - MAY 11: Seth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics returns to the dugout after scoring in the fourth inning of a game at Fenway Park on May 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees played the final game of their 2026 season on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

After reaching the 2024 World Series, they have lost in the ALDS in two straight years.

25-Home Run Hitter Still A Free Agent After Yankees Release

GettySeth Brown #26 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a player who the Yankees released is still a free agent on October 25.

Seth Brown was let go by their organization during the middle of the season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 14): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released LF Seth Brown.”

GettySeth Brown #26 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Brown did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

He batted .235 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 53 Triple-A games this year.

Looking At Brown’s MLB Career

GettySeth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics reacts after striking out during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Brown was picked in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career playing for the Athletics (most recently in 2025).

During the 2022 season, Brown batted .230 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs in 150 games.

GettySeth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 20, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Brown turned 34 in July.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another MLB team ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when they still had Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez on their roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former 25-Home Run Hitter Still A Free Agent After New York Yankees Release

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