Former 25-Home Run Hitter Still A Free Agent After New York Yankees Release

The New York Yankees played the final game of their 2026 season on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

After reaching the 2024 World Series, they have lost in the ALDS in two straight years.

25-Home Run Hitter Still A Free Agent After Yankees Release

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a player who the Yankees released is still a free agent on October 25.

Seth Brown was let go by their organization during the middle of the season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 14): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released LF Seth Brown.”

Brown did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

He batted .235 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 53 Triple-A games this year.

Looking At Brown’s MLB Career

Brown was picked in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career playing for the Athletics (most recently in 2025).

During the 2022 season, Brown batted .230 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs in 150 games.

Brown turned 34 in July.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another MLB team ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when they still had Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez on their roster.