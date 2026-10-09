New York Yankees Star Cam Schlittler Comments on Aaron Boone’s Job Status

The Tampa Bay Rays eliminated the New York Yankees from the playoffs with a 3-0 sweep in the American League Division Series. The Rays completed the sweep with a 4-3 win in Game 3 on Wednesday. The Yankees have now failed to win the World Series in 17 straight seasons. Boone has been the manager for the last nine seasons. Naturally, many are wondering whether Boone will keep his job next year. Yankees star right-hander Cam Schlittler, who is the clear favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award, commented on Boone’s job status after Tampa Bay completed its sweep.

New York Yankees Star Cam Schlittler Addresses Aaron Boone’s Job Status

Via the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips on X: Cam Schlittler on Aaron Boone: “I think Boonie’s been amazing. I know every guy in this locker room stands behind him. I don’t see a reason why that needs to change. “He’s someone that is going to put his players first, and I think that’s very important. He’s been great to this team and to the guys in here, and we trust him. There’s not a single day where I haven’t trusted him or a decision he’s made. I have a great relationship with him. I’ll back him up. I hope that I’m playing here for a long time and he’s still the manager. So he might take the blame for the way we perform, but at the end of the day, it comes down to us, and the expectation needs to be a little bit better.” #Yankees

Looking at Aaron Boone

Boone has a manager record of 790-565. He finished top-5 in American League Manager of the Year voting four times in his career. The Yankees have reached the ALCS four times with Boone as the manager. New York reached the World Series just once with Boone leading the clubhouse.