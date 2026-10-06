Cam Schlittler Drops Blunt Quote After Yankees’ Game 2 Loss to Rays

Many saw Monday night as a must-win game for the New York Yankees with right-handed ace Cam Schlittler on the mound.

Ultimately, their lack of success at the plate once again, outside of Ben Rice, and the horrid defensive miscues that led to four errors resulted in a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, giving them a commanding 2-0 series lead in the ALDS.

The Yankees’ two runs came on solo home runs by Rice, while Schlittler gave the team 4.1 innings on the mound. He allowed six hits and two earned runs while striking out just two batters, but his infield provided little help behind him throughout the night.

Schlittler Drops Blunt Postgame Quote

The second-year pitcher didn’t call out anybody but himself, making it clear that his outing simply wasn’t good enough.

“Just didn’t have my stuff today,” Schlittler said. “Didn’t get great results. Some timely hits there… didn’t get through the fifth, just not good enough.”

When talking about the team’s defensive errors, Schlittler continued to put the game on himself.

“I’m not disappointed in our defense. I’m not disappointed in the offense. Really just disappointed in myself,” he added. “That’s baseball and those things are gonna happen. But I’ve got to be able to work through those. I wasn’t able to do that today.”

“I’m not disappointed in our defense. I’m not disappointed in the offense. Really just disappointed in myself. That’s baseball and those things are gonna happen. But I’ve got to be able to work through those. I wasn’t able to do that today” – Cam Schlittler https://t.co/ZabLUYEgUL — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 6, 2026

Looking at the Yankees Right Now

New York obviously has no margin for error at this point if they want to keep their postseason run alive entering Wednesday night’s Game 3 matchup.

However, they’ll get to play at home as the series now moves to the Bronx for two games before a potential Game 5 would return to Tropicana Field.

That would only happen if the Yankees can secure back-to-back wins Wednesday and Thursday, with lefties Max Fried and Carlos Rodon expected to draw the starts.