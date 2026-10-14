New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Receives Major Personal News After Elimination

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
New York Yankees fans were disappointed with the outcome of their favorite team’s season, to say the least.
The Yankees finished the regular season with 93 wins and swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series.
Then it all went downhill. The Tampa Bay Rays absolutely embarrassed the Yankees in the American League Division Series, sweeping their rival 3-0 en route to advancing to the American League Championship Series. The Rays are now playing the Guardians in the ALCS.
While the outcome of the season has left a bad taste in most Yankees fans’ mouths, one positive they can take away is the outstanding season of right-hander Cam Schlittler, who just received exciting personal news.
New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Gets Exciting Personal News Amid Playoffs
The Major League Baseball Players Association announces its finalists for the 2026 Players Choice Awards.
Schlittler is one of the three finalists for the AL Outstanding Pitcher Award.
🚨 Congratulations to the 2026 Players Choice Awards Finalists!🚨
Since 1992, the Players Choice Awards have celebrated excellence across Major League Baseball, recognizing performance, leadership, perseverance, and impact on and off the field. The awards are especially meaningful to players, because they’re determined through a vote of their peers. The winners will be revealed the week of Oct 26. Congratulations to this year’s Finalists!
🚨 Congratulations to the 2026 Players Choice Awards Finalists!🚨
Since 1992, the Players Choice Awards have celebrated excellence across Major League Baseball, recognizing performance, leadership, perseverance, and impact on and off the field. The awards are especially
Schlittler is the clear favorite to win the Outstanding Pitcher Award.
He led the AL in bWAR (7.0), ERA (1.95) and ERA+ (215) this year. He collected 239 strikeouts over 193 2/3 innings.
During the playoffs, Schlittler allowed four runs (two earned) in 10 2/3 innings across two starts while striking out 12.
Schlittler made his MLB debut last season. In his rookie year, Schlittler recorded a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler received exciting personal news after being eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Receives Major Personal News After Elimination