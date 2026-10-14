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New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Receives Major Personal News After Elimination

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

New York Yankees fans were disappointed with the outcome of their favorite team’s season, to say the least.

The Yankees finished the regular season with 93 wins and swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Then it all went downhill. The Tampa Bay Rays absolutely embarrassed the Yankees in the American League Division Series, sweeping their rival 3-0 en route to advancing to the American League Championship Series. The Rays are now playing the Guardians in the ALCS.

While the outcome of the season has left a bad taste in most Yankees fans’ mouths, one positive they can take away is the outstanding season of right-hander Cam Schlittler, who just received exciting personal news.

New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Gets Exciting Personal News Amid Playoffs

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball Players Association announces its finalists for the 2026 Players Choice Awards.

Schlittler is one of the three finalists for the AL Outstanding Pitcher Award.

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Starting pitcher Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays and Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox are the other finalists for the award.

MLBPA wrote on X:

🚨 Congratulations to the 2026 Players Choice Awards Finalists!🚨

Since 1992, the Players Choice Awards have celebrated excellence across Major League Baseball, recognizing performance, leadership, perseverance, and impact on and off the field. The awards are especially meaningful to players, because they’re determined through a vote of their peers. The winners will be revealed the week of Oct 26. Congratulations to this year’s Finalists!

https://mlbplayers.com/player-choice-awards

Looking at New York Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Schlittler is the clear favorite to win the Outstanding Pitcher Award.

He led the AL in bWAR (7.0), ERA (1.95) and ERA+ (215) this year. He collected 239 strikeouts over 193 2/3 innings.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 13: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

During the playoffs, Schlittler allowed four runs (two earned) in 10 2/3 innings across two starts while striking out 12.

Schlittler made his MLB debut last season. In his rookie year, Schlittler recorded a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Receives Major Personal News After Elimination

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