New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Receives Major Personal News After Elimination

New York Yankees fans were disappointed with the outcome of their favorite team’s season, to say the least.

The Yankees finished the regular season with 93 wins and swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series.

Then it all went downhill. The Tampa Bay Rays absolutely embarrassed the Yankees in the American League Division Series, sweeping their rival 3-0 en route to advancing to the American League Championship Series. The Rays are now playing the Guardians in the ALCS.

While the outcome of the season has left a bad taste in most Yankees fans’ mouths, one positive they can take away is the outstanding season of right-hander Cam Schlittler, who just received exciting personal news.

New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Gets Exciting Personal News Amid Playoffs

The Major League Baseball Players Association announces its finalists for the 2026 Players Choice Awards.

Schlittler is one of the three finalists for the AL Outstanding Pitcher Award.

Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays and Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox are the other finalists for the award.

MLBPA wrote on X:

🚨 Congratulations to the 2026 Players Choice Awards Finalists!🚨

Since 1992, the Players Choice Awards have celebrated excellence across Major League Baseball, recognizing performance, leadership, perseverance, and impact on and off the field. The awards are especially meaningful to players, because they’re determined through a vote of their peers. The winners will be revealed the week of Oct 26. Congratulations to this year’s Finalists!

https://mlbplayers.com/player-choice-awards

Looking at New York Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler

Schlittler is the clear favorite to win the Outstanding Pitcher Award.

He led the AL in bWAR (7.0), ERA (1.95) and ERA+ (215) this year. He collected 239 strikeouts over 193 2/3 innings.

During the playoffs, Schlittler allowed four runs (two earned) in 10 2/3 innings across two starts while striking out 12.

Schlittler made his MLB debut last season. In his rookie year, Schlittler recorded a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings.