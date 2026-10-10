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CC Sabathia Doesn’t Hold Back on Yankees After Playoff Elimination

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia looks on after catching a ceremonia first pitch before the first inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees’ World Series championship drought is now 17 years, the second-longest in franchise history.

After the Yankees’ early exit, CC Sabathia made his feelings on his former team clear.

CC Sabathia Criticizes New York Yankees After Playoff Elimination

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“[Aaron Judge] was like, ‘there’s a standard that’s set here and we didn’t meet that standard.’ No disrespect, but they don’t know what that standard is,” Sabathia said. “You know why? It’s because there’s no one in there keeping that standard. What’s Gardy left, it’s been a wrap.”

“When I first came, there was Ron Guidry, Reggie Jackson, Mickey Rivers, Willie Randolph. It was not only the core four, it was those guys too. So you knew what the standard was, because the standard was sitting in the room right next to you. Those guys aren’t there no more.”

“Jorge is not around. Derek is sitting on the FOX desk. Mo is somewhere selling hot sauce. These dudes need to be around the clubhouse. They need to be in Tampa in spring training. That was the standard. That’s how the standard is set. Those guys aren’t around no more. It’s completely different.”

Looking at CC Sabathia’s Career

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees, Game 1
GettyNEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Minnesota Twins in Game One of the ALDS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 7, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Sabathia made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Indians in 2001.

The left-hander pitched for Cleveland until the 2008 trade deadline, when the Indians traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sabathia posted 27.5 bWAR and a 3.83 ERA while striking out 1,265 across his eight seasons with Cleveland.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees, Game 6
GettyNEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: C.C. Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy in the locker room after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

He had a stellar 1.65 ERA with 128 strikeouts across 17 starts in his brief stint with Milwaukee.

After the 2008 season, Sabathia signed a seven-year, $161 million contract with the Yankees.

In Sabathia’s first season with New York, the team won the World Series.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v New York Yankees, Game 1
GettyNEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees walks off the field in the eighth inning and is congratulated by Derek Jeter #2 during Game One of the ALCS against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2009 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Sabathia ended up staying with the Yankees through the 2019 season. He retired after 2019.

During his time with the Yankees, Sabathia posted 29.4 bWAR and a 3.81 ERA while collecting 1,700 strikeouts.

The southpaw is a six-time All-Star, 2009 ALCS MVP and 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner. He was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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CC Sabathia Doesn’t Hold Back on Yankees After Playoff Elimination

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