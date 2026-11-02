Yankees Coach On The Verge Of Landing With Rival Club After World Series

The New York Yankees are in offseason mode following their disappointing loss in the postseason to the eventual American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.

While next year’s Yankees roster won’t look the same as the roster that helped deliver 93 wins in 2026, one figure who has already been confirmed to return for 2027 is manager Aaron Boone, despite objections from the fans.

However, one member of the coaching staff who appears to be on the verge of departure is bench coach Brad Ausmus, who is being connected to a rival club once more.

New York Yankees Bench Coach Brad Ausmus Reportedly On The Verge Of Landing With AL Rival

Based on a report that emerged this weekend, Ausmus could be on the verge of joining a bitter American League rival of the Yankees.

According to Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart, Ausmus has interviewed for a position with the Houston Astros, a club that he’s already interviewed with for previous positions in the past.

“Brad Ausmus was in the Astros offices on Thursday, multiple people tell told MLB .com. He has previously interviewed for GM and manager positions in years past,” McTaggart wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Astros did not retain manager Joe Espada, who had been in his position since the start of the 2024 campaign; they were defeated in a quick two-game sweep in the American League Wild Card playoff round by the Chicago White Sox.

Brad Ausmus Has Been With The Yankees Since 2023

Ausmus, who was hired by the Yankees in 2023, joined the San Diego Padres as a field executive in 2011 before becoming manager of the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

He led Detroit to an AL Central title and a 90-72 record in his first season, but the Tigers were swept by Baltimore in the Division Series. After a 74-87 season in 2015, Detroit rebounded to 86-75 in 2016.

The Tigers then lost 98 games in 2017 and parted ways with Ausmus, who finished his four-year tenure with a 314-332 record. Ausmus later managed the Los Angeles Angels for one season in 2019, going 72-90, before serving as the Oakland Athletics’ bench coach in 2022.