Congratulations Pour In for Cam Schlittler After Yankees’ Announcement

The New York Yankees’ season ended weeks ago when they fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

While the Yankees continue to chase a championship, something they haven’t won since 2009, there were still several positives to take away from the 2026 campaign.

One was right-handed ace Cam Schlittler, who had a remarkable second year in MLB and is a likely American League Cy Young Award winner.

Schlittler made 33 starts for the Yankees this past season and led MLB with a 1.95 ERA and a 7.0 WAR. He also posted a 14-6 record with 239 strikeouts across 193.2 innings.

Yankees Make Announcement on Schlittler

The Yankees featured Schlittler in a major announcement Wednesday morning, recognizing his performance during the 2026 season.

The team officially announced that he had won the 2026 Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Pitcher award.

Via Yankees: “Congratulations to Cam Schlittler on being named the 2026 Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Pitcher.”

Congratulations to Cam Schlittler on being named the 2026 Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Pitcher 🔥 https://t.co/Xk0A10V6wU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 28, 2026

Congratulations Pour In for Schlittler

As expected, the Bronx has fully embraced Schlittler as its ace of the future, with fans praising the young pitcher for the milestone.

“Congratulations Cam!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “CY Young! We love Cam!!”

Another person wrote, “Cam is one of very few championship pieces in this organization. It is critical that Brian Cashman is dismissed IMMEDIATELY.”

“Congratulations,well deserved. Grateful he’s a Yankee,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “Cam Schlittler has the potential to be an all-time great starting pitcher.”

Boone Praises Schlittler’s 2026 Season

Before the Yankees’ season ended, Boone praised Schlittler’s performance and said he believed the right-hander had a case for MVP, not just the Cy Young Award.

“I think valuable is a good word. He might be the MVP, too,” Boone said back in September. “He’s been awesome. Just an awesome season, and hopefully there’s a lot left in the tank.”