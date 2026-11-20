The New York Yankees have cut a five-year MLB veteran from their roster.

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, the Yankees have non-tendered right-handed reliever Fernando Cruz.

New York Yankees Non-Tender RHP Fernando Cruz

Via Phillips on X: “Source: Fernando Cruz was non-tendered. #Yankees”

Cruz, 36, was projected to make $2.3 million in arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Looking at Fernando Cruz

Cruz has spent the last two seasons with the Yankees after spending the first three years of his big-league career with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 2026, Cruz posted a 3.13 ERA with 67 strikeouts and 32 walks over 54 2/3 innings.

In his first season with New York, the right-hander recorded a 3.56 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 24 walks over 48 innings.

Cruz suffered a partial right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) tear in late August, ending his season. He chose to receive a cortisone shot instead of Tommy John surgery.

Due to his injury, Cruz didn’t pitch in the 2026 playoffs. In the 2025 postseason, Cruz allowed just one run over 3 2/3 innings.

After over a decade of minor-league and foreign-league baseball, Cruz signed a minor-league contract with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022.

The Reds called Cruz up to the majors for his MLB debut in Sept. 2022.

Cruz posted a 1.23 ERA over 14 2/3 innings for the Reds in his first MLB season.

Over his three seasons with Cincinnati, Cruz had a 4.52 ERA with 228 strikeouts and 72 walks in 147 1/3 innings.

The Reds traded Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson to the Yankees for catcher Jose Trevino on Dec. 20, 2024.