The New York Yankees already have their offseason business rolling, but there are less than two weeks until they’ll have to put everything on pause.

Baseball will enter into a lockout at the start of December, and transactions won’t be on the table until it’s over.

That has created a weird opening window of free agency and trade season, with all of MLB knowing that soon, they’ll have to sit on their hands until a new collective bargaining agreement is in place.

“We are now less than two weeks away from the start of the expected lockout, which doesn’t leave MLB teams a lot of time to improve their rosters before they are frozen for what most people believe will be a prolonged period,” The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote on Friday. “Most teams are likely to be busy leading into the Dec. 1 deadline.”

After writing that, Bowden goes on to mention three names the Yankees should be targeting before the lockout: Teruaki Sato, Corey Seager and Otto Lopez.

Sato is the lone free agent of the bunch, while the other two would require trades.

Teruaki Sato Yankees Update

Bowden thinks Sato makes perfect sense in the Yankees lineup, and he’s far from alone. Third base has been a rough patch for the Yanks in recent seasons.

“The next focus should be on landing Japanese free agent third baseman/outfielder Teruaki Sato, who would do serious damage at Yankee Stadium,” Bowden writes. “Sato is a left-handed hitter and the Yankees’ lineup is already a little too lefty-heavy, but he is an impact bat, and putting him in the mix with Ben Rice, Aaron Judge, Luis García Jr. and Cody Bellinger would be so much fun to witness on a daily basis.”

The Yankees had great success with a previous Japanese lefty slugger, Hideki Matsui. Sato could be next.

Yankees Trade Urged for Corey Seager or Otto Lopez

Bowden thinks that the Yankees should also consider the Rangers shortstop Corey Seager or Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez. Those could both then result in a positional adjustment somewhere on New York’s infield.

“If (Sato) doesn’t work out, I think they should consider trading for two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager, as long as the Texas Rangers are willing to pay down a considerable amount of the remaining five years of his contract,” Bowden writes. “If the Yankees acquire Seager, they should try to move him from shortstop to third base. I also suggested they trade for Otto López of the Miami Marlins to play shortstop and move George Lombard Jr. to second base to fill the gap left by the departed Jazz Chisholm Jr. These moves would make the Yankees the favorites to get to the World Series again.”

Seager and Lopez are very different player types — Seager more of a lefty pull power guy at this point, while Lopez is a high-average contact speedster. Both would help the Yankees in a big way.