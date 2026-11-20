The New York Yankees are not expected to bring back a key player for the 2027 season. It was announced on November 20 that the Yankees were signing star relief pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga to a two-year deal. The former Arizona Diamondbacks righty previously began his Major League Baseball career with New York. Despite declining his option in 2025, the club now brings him back.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman entered the offseason with a priority to boost his bullpen. Along with signing Loáisiga, the exec has also opted to bring back David Bednar and Tim Hill. The most recent deal, however, could be bad news for free agent Paul Blackburn. As The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Chris Kirschner point out, the Loáisiga deal likely means Blackburn will not return.

“The reunion with Loáisiga will likely raise questions about whether the Yankees will bring back free-agent Paul Blackburn, as the two relievers are similar sinker ballers who keep the ball on the ground but don’t register many strikeouts,” write the duo. The reporters also pointed out the New York Yankees have already addressed the situations regarding Bednar and Hill.

The Athletic’s comparison of the two pitchers is noteworthy. Both pitchers rely heavily on sinkers and changeups. Loáisiga threw these particular pitches 62.1% of the time during the most recent season. Blackburn, on the other hand, threw either a sinker or changeup 55.4% of the time in 2026. A variation of fastball was used less than 25% of the time by both pitchers on the campaign.

New York Yankees Paid Loáisiga Similar Money as Paul Blackburn’s Projected Contract

Do the New York Yankees essentially need two variations of the same pitcher? Probably not. Blackburn, however, was a key piece of the puzzle for Cashman’s bullpen in 2026. In fact, the veteran posted the best ERA while compiling the most innings pitched of any Yankees reliever on the campaign. His season stats from this past year were also mostly better than Loáisiga’s.

Interestingly, New York’s contract offer to Loáisiga is extremely similar to what Blackburn is projected to get in free agency. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand is reporting that the Yankees are bringing back Loáisiga on a two-year, $18 million deal. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently predicted that Blackburn would soon earn a two-year, $22 million contract.

Blackburn most recently made $2.1 million with the New York Yankees in 2026. It seems as if Cashman may not be willing to reward the veteran pitcher this offseason. Although he is coming off an impressive campaign, Blackburn had previously struggled as an MLB reliever in recent seasons.

New York Expected to Shift Focus to its Lineup

With their bullpen now improved, the New York Yankees will now likely look to strengthen their lineup. Cashman has to address several roster holes in the coming weeks, including at second base, third base, catcher, and center field. New York is far from done making their moves this offseason.

Blackburn, on the other hand, will now likely eye a deal with another club. While the Yankees may be passing on his signature, several teams from around the league should show interest in the crafty veteran. The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays were heavily linked to Loáisiga and could very well pivot to the veteran.