The New York Yankees enter this offseason with a lot of pressure to bolster their roster and try to compete for a World Series title.

While they’ve had no issues getting to the postseason year after year, the World Series drought is now at 17 years and counting. For an organization like the Yankees, with that fanbase, that’s not going to cut it.

So far, they’ve been fairly quiet in free agency, as have many teams. However, on Friday morning, they made quite the notable move.

Yankees Welcome Back Jonathan Loaisiga

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees agreed to a two-year deal with a third-year option with right-handed pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga. The deal is expected to be roughly $18 million.

Loaisiga spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees as one of their go-to relievers, but he pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025.

Yankees, RHP Jonathan Loáisiga reportedly agree to a 2-year deal with a 3rd year option, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JoelSherman1. https://t.co/aDpfTnQvuY — MLB (@MLB) November 20, 2026

He posted a 7-3 record with the D-Backs last season across 67 games and recorded a 2.42 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 67 innings.

Loaisiga’s Time With Yankees

Making his MLB debut with New York in 2018, the 32-year-old appeared in 193 games across his eight seasons with the franchise.

He posted a 3.54 ERA in 249.1 innings and struck out 232 batters. He’s tallied 280 strikeouts across his nine-year career and will now join a Yankees bullpen that could use a reliable arm in the middle innings.

Yankees Fans React on Social Media

As mentioned, Yankees fans seemed to have mixed reviews about bringing back Loaisiga.

“Put this is in the, Didn’t see that one coming category!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “This is horrible.”

Another person wrote, “Praying he stays healthy, great stuff when he’s 100%”

“I’m indifferent on this signing. I don’t love it and I don’t hate it. Let’s see what else Cash does,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “Hopefully stays healthy. Not a strikeout guy with only 48 in 67 innings. Need good defense behind him.”