According to a report by Francys Romero of Beisbol.com, the Boston Red Sox are signing former New York Yankees outfielder Duke Ellis to a minor-league deal.

Romero wrote:

“Sources: Outfielder Duke Ellis has agreed to a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox for the 2027 season, pending physical. Ellis, 28, spent the entire 2026 season at Triple-A with the Yankees’ affiliate, batting .276/.341/.397 with five home runs, 26 RBIs, and 60 stolen bases.”

Ellis, 28, briefly played in MLB in 2024 with the Chicago White Sox and Yankees, but has not made it back to the Bigs since.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Lands Former No. 1 Overall Pick from Twins

Taking a Closer Look at Duke Ellis

Going back to when Duke Ellis made his MLB debut (2024), the 28 y/o appeared in 11 total games that season, including three with the New York Yankees.

Ellis logged just one at-bat with the Yankees.

He also appeared in 78 games across three different levels in the minors in 2025, and then played in 99 total games with AAA Scranton in 2026.

It’s a solid organizational depth add for the Red Sox, and it will be interesting to see if he logs any games with their MLB club in 2027 or beyond.

Across 458 games in the minors, Ellis has batted .254 with 27 home runs, 59 doubles, and 10 triples.

More MLB on Heavy: Report: Philadelphia Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Contract Decision

More New York Yankees News Right Now…

The New York Yankees are always at the forefront of the Major League Baseball world, especially when it comes to news.

On Friday morning, the Yankees made a reunion deal with longtime reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on a two-year contract.

Other news surfaced on Friday that the Yankees are receiving trade interest in outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

All of these rumors/updates are very fluid, as the Yankees (just like every other MLB team) continue to try to make the best roster moves for their organization.

Stay on the lookout for more Yankees news on Heavy on Yankees! There’s sure to be more rumors/updates/breaking news in the coming days.

More MLB on Heavy: Yankees GM Provides Major Jasson Dominguez Trade Update