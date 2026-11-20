While the New York Yankees‘ general manager Brian Cashman prepared to brave the cold for the 15th annual “Sleep Out,” he delivered a rather cryptic message.

His statement raised eyebrows, leaving many to wonder if a potential deal is in the works.

Cashman stirred the pot with his statement — what did he mean by that?

Yankees’ Brian Cashman Delivers Ambiguous Message

SNY Yankees spoke to Cashman ahead of his “Sleep Out.”

In conversation, he acknowledged the seemingly fast-paced nature of the offseason this year, but he also created buzz about a possible deal.

“Normally the winter doesn’t move as fast as it seems to be moving right now,” he said, per SNY Yankees. “Who knows, I could’ve gotten a deal already done today. Not saying I do, not saying I don’t, but we’ll see.”

It’s perfectly reasonable to assume Cashman is simply ruffling some feathers amid the chaos. At the same time, maybe he’s hinting at something more.

New York is actively looking to bolster its bullpen and infield, likely in that order.

What We Know About the Yankees’ Hot Stove Season So Far

As of Nov. 19, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported that Cashman has revealed trade interest regarding 25-year-old Spencer Jones.

“He’s someone that teams are asking a lot about, and I can understand why,” Cashman said. “I’m not here to say if he’s our center fielder or not. I just think we’re going to remain opportunistic in the marketplace and see what’s available.”

Aside from Jones, top names, including Silver Slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Gold Glove recipient Trent Grisham, are still exploring in free agency.

With such notable exits and entrances on the verge of coming to fruition, Cashman’s mysterious comments could be pointing to a handful of avenues.

A deal could be in limbo, but in the meantime, Cashman will be braving the cold at Yankee Stadium for his annual charity “Sleep Out.”