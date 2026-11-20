LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 10: General Manager Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB Gerneral Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
While the New York Yankees‘ general manager Brian Cashman prepared to brave the cold for the 15th annual “Sleep Out,” he delivered a rather cryptic message.
His statement raised eyebrows, leaving many to wonder if a potential deal is in the works.
Cashman stirred the pot with his statement — what did he mean by that?
Yankees’ Brian Cashman Delivers Ambiguous Message
SNY Yankees spoke to Cashman ahead of his “Sleep Out.”
In conversation, he acknowledged the seemingly fast-paced nature of the offseason this year, but he also created buzz about a possible deal.
“Normally the winter doesn’t move as fast as it seems to be moving right now,” he said, per SNY Yankees. “Who knows, I could’ve gotten a deal already done today. Not saying I do, not saying I don’t, but we’ll see.”
“He’s someone that teams are asking a lot about, and I can understand why,” Cashman said. “I’m not here to say if he’s our center fielder or not. I just think we’re going to remain opportunistic in the marketplace and see what’s available.”
With such notable exits and entrances on the verge of coming to fruition, Cashman’s mysterious comments could be pointing to a handful of avenues.
A deal could be in limbo, but in the meantime, Cashman will be braving the cold at Yankee Stadium for his annual charity “Sleep Out.”
Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
While the New York Yankees‘ general manager Brian Cashman prepared to brave the cold for the 15th annual “Sleep Out,” he delivered a rather cryptic message.His statement raised eyebrows, leaving many to wonder if a potential deal is in the works.Cashman stirred the pot with his statement — what did he mean by that?Yankees’ Brian […]
Yankees’ Brian Cashman Sends Ambiguous Message on Potential Deal